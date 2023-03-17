Quiz! Can you name Gareth Southgate's 30 most-played England players?

Five minutes on the clock, 30 players to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) and share with your friends.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name every major final goalscorer since World Cup 2018?

We go again. Euro 2024 is just around the corner – and it's going to be Gareth Southgate's fourth tournament as England manager.

Southgate took over from Sam Allardyce in 2016, initially as an interim manager and in seven years, he's helped transform the national setup. The Three Lions have reached a final, a semi-final and a quarter-final in that time.

But more than that, England is more connected to its national team than it has been in years. This is a(nother) golden generation of talent – but who's been a part of it?

Five minutes on the clock, 30 names to guess.

MORE QUIZZES

Quiz! Can you name every club to reach a Champions League or European Cup final?

Quiz! Can you name the 25 goalkeepers with the most Premier League appearances?

Quiz! Can you name every English league champion ever?