Quiz! Can you name Gareth Southgate's 30 most-played England players?
Gareth Southgate has announced his latest England squad – but who has he picked most often in the past?
Five minutes on the clock, 30 players to guess.
We go again. Euro 2024 is just around the corner – and it's going to be Gareth Southgate's fourth tournament as England manager.
Southgate took over from Sam Allardyce in 2016, initially as an interim manager and in seven years, he's helped transform the national setup. The Three Lions have reached a final, a semi-final and a quarter-final in that time.
But more than that, England is more connected to its national team than it has been in years. This is a(nother) golden generation of talent – but who's been a part of it?
Five minutes on the clock, 30 names to guess.
