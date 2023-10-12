Quiz! Can you name all 32 teams that took part in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar?
The tournament was hosted in the Middle East for the first time last year – but can you remember all of the nations involved?
Eight minutes on the clock, 32 teams to guess!
It may be almost three years until the next World Cup, but qualification for football's biggest international tournament is already underway in South America.
CONMEBOL qualifying kicked off last month and will run all the way to September 2025, with the World Cup scheduled to take place in June and July of 2026 in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Campaigns for African and Asian teams start in October for the World Cup, which will revert to its normal summer format after last year's tournament was pushed back to the winter due to the extreme heat in Qatar.
The next World Cup will also feature more teams than ever before, with 48 nations to take part instead of 32 last time around. And there will be 80 matches in total, across 16 different venues – 11 in the United States, three in Mexico and two in Canada.
