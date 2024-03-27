Quiz! Can you name every member of Brazil's 2002 World Cup-winning squad?

Ronaldo holds up a Brazil flag to celebrate winning the 2002 World Cup

6 minutes on the clock, 23 players to guess.

After everything he'd endured with injuries, overwhelming expectations and painful memories of the previous final, the 2002 World Cup belonged to Ronaldo.

He was Brazil's talisman as they won the tournament in style, scoring eight goals to claim the Golden Boot and secure his legacy as one of the greatest strikers of all time.

Although Ronaldo's incredible return to form inevitably dominated the headlines, he was part of a brilliant squad that blended star names with reliable supporting acts.

Luiz Felipe Scolari led that group to success in Japan and South Korea, but how many of those 23 players can you recall?

