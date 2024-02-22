Quiz! Can you name every player to score at least four own goals in the Premier League?

Richard Dunne scores an own goal against Liverpool

10 minutes on the clock, 45 players to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo, and challenge some friends while you're at it.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name every League Cup final goalscorer since 2000?

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Although it's a vital part of the game, defending is never going to be considered as fun or glamorous as attacking.

Goalscorers routinely receive the best contracts, the most acclaim and the biggest individual honours, while those tasked with stopping them are often overlooked.

Keeping the ball out of the net is a difficult and unfashionable task, which can sometimes result in costly errors.

Own goals are often unavoidable but no less embarrassing for that. Can you name every Premier League player who has scored at least four?

MORE QUIZZES

Quiz! Can you name every player capped for England by Sven-Goran Eriksson?

Quiz! Can you name Pep Guardiola's 50 most-used players?

Quiz! Can you name Jurgen Klopp's 30 most expensive signings ever?