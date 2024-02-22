Quiz! Can you name every player to score at least four own goals in the Premier League?
Own goals are an occupational hazard for defenders desperately trying to stop the opposition from scoring
10 minutes on the clock, 45 players to guess.
Although it's a vital part of the game, defending is never going to be considered as fun or glamorous as attacking.
Goalscorers routinely receive the best contracts, the most acclaim and the biggest individual honours, while those tasked with stopping them are often overlooked.
Keeping the ball out of the net is a difficult and unfashionable task, which can sometimes result in costly errors.
Own goals are often unavoidable but no less embarrassing for that. Can you name every Premier League player who has scored at least four?
