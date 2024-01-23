Quiz! Can you name every League Cup final goalscorer since 2000?

Birmingham City's Obafemi Martins and Nikola Zigic celebrate the winning goal against Arsenal in the 2011 League Cup final

10 minutes on the clock, 64 goalscorers to guess.

After the final whistle sounds at Craven Cottage tomorrow night, we'll know the identity of this year's League Cup finalists.

Chelsea or Middlesbrough will play Liverpool or Fulham at Wembley next month to decide the winner of the first major piece of silverware in English football this season.

Although Man City have dominated the competition over the past decade, there has still been a diverse cast of winners since 2000.

But we want to know who's scored in all of those finals. There are 64 names to get, although some appear more than once.

