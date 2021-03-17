Quiz! Can you name every player with 100 or more Champions League appearances?
We're looking for the 40 players you've seen most in Europe since 1993's European Cup rebrand
Eight minutes on the clock, 60 answers to guess
It used to be the World Cup that was the standard for how we judged players. Somewhere along the way, the Champions League became the bar.
Since 1993, some of the biggest stars in history have made their names on weeknights under the lights. It's these guys who make the European elite what they are.
These are the faces we associate with that beautiful operatic anthem. With the star ball. With that trophy.
Today, we're looking for the players who have played most in the Champions League - easy, right?
