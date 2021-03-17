Quiz! Can you name every player with 100 or more Champions League appearances?

Eight minutes on the clock, 60 answers to guess

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name the 29 players with 100+ Premier League goals?

It used to be the World Cup that was the standard for how we judged players. Somewhere along the way, the Champions League became the bar.

Since 1993, some of the biggest stars in history have made their names on weeknights under the lights. It's these guys who make the European elite what they are.

These are the faces we associate with that beautiful operatic anthem. With the star ball. With that trophy.

Today, we're looking for the players who have played most in the Champions League - easy, right?

