Watch Juventus vs Manchester City: TV, live stream, preview for today's Champions League match

Juve will hope to end a run of four games without a victory when they welcome a struggling City side to the Allianz Stadium in the Champions League today. This guide explains how to watch Juventus vs Manchester City live streams, including a free option, wherever you are in the world.

Juventus vs Man City key information • Date: Wednesday, December 11, 2024 • Kick-off time: 8pm GMT / 3pm ET • Venue: Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy • FREE Stream: RTE Player • TV channels: TNT Sports, Discovery+ (UK) / Paramount+ (US) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

RTE in Ireland is the free option, both on TV and online – more on that below.

TNT Sports is the place to watch a Juventus vs Man City live stream in the UK, or Discovery+ if you're streaming online.

In the US, you can watch every Champions League match on Paramount+, while Aussie fans can catch all of the action on Stan Sport.

You can even use a VPN to watch your usual UEFA Champions League live stream from abroad.

This article explains how to watch Juventus vs Man City live streams. Looking for another UCL match this week? Check out our guide on how to watch Champions League live streams in 2024/25.

Watch Juventus vs Man City FREE live stream in Ireland

It's great news for football fans in Ireland: you can watch the Juventus vs Man City live stream for FREE on RTE.

The national free-to-air broadcaster has the rights to air one Champions League game a week, and this is the pick in match week 6.

Juventus vs Manchester City will air on television on RTE2 and is also available to stream online on the RTE Player.

Away from Ireland? Use a VPN to unblock RTE Player while travelling – more on that below.

Watch from anywhere with a VPN

If you’re abroad when Juventus vs Man City kicks off, your usual streaming services might not work, because most live sport is geo-restricted.

Thankfully, there is a good option that doesn’t involve resorting to one of those dodgy feeds on Reddit. All you need is a VPN (Virtual Private Network), which sets your IP address to make it look like your device is in another country.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to create a private connection, access your usual streaming services from anywhere in the world, and put your feet up with the game.

FourFourTwo’s office mates TechRadar are experts in this field and they are big fans of NordVPN.

Watch Juventus vs Man City in the UK – TV channel, live stream

TNT Sports has the rights to show 187 Champions League matches this season in the UK, including a Juventus vs Man City live stream.

A Discovery+ Premium subscription, which is what you need to stream TNT Sports content online, will set you back £30.99 a month.

You also have the option to get TNT Sports on your television by adding it to your existing Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media package (prices vary by provider).

Highlights will also be available for free on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Watch Juventus vs Man City live streams in the US

Paramount+ has the rights to show every Champions League match in the US – including the Juventus vs Man City live stream.

Paramount+ is the streaming service for CBS' output. The Essential package costs $7.99 a month, or $59.99 a year, while Paramount+ with Showtime costs $12.99 per month or $119.99 per year.

Showtime gets you a heap of movies and TV, but Champions League soccer is available on both plans.

Watch Juventus vs Man City around the world

Can I watch Juventus vs Man City in Australia?

Yes, Aussies can watch Juventus vs Man City live streams on Stan Sport, along with every other Champions League match this season.

It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your standard Stan subscription, which costs $12 a month.

Can I watch Juventus vs Man City in Canada?

Yes, DAZN is the home of Champions League football in Canada and will have a stream of Juventus vs Man City. Prices start from $24.99 a month.

Can I watch Juventus vs Man City in New Zealand?

Yes, as in Canada, New Zealanders have DAZN as their Champions League destination, with a live stream of Juventus vs Man City.

A subscription costs $14.99 per month, or $149.99 if you sign up for a full year.

Can I watch Juventus vs Man City in South Africa?

Yes, soccer fans in South Africa can watch the UCL action on subscription service SuperSport through DStv.

Juventus vs Manchester City preview

It’s been a strange start to the season for Juventus, who remain unbeaten in the league but find themselves down in sixth place, having only won six of 15 games.

Thiago Motta’s side are clearly a work in progress but they know how to keep a clean sheet. They secured a 0-0 draw at Aston Villa last time out in the Champions League and will be aiming for a first victory in the competition since match week 2.

Man City travel to Turin having won just one of their last nine games across all competitions. There are clearly problems across the pitch but it is defensively that they have been exposed, especially in Europe.

They lost 4-1 to Sporting Lisbon and then threw away a three-goal lead in the 3-3 draw with Feyenoord. Worryingly for City fans, they also have a poor record against Juventus, having failed to win any of their last five games against the Italians.