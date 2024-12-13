Watch Arsenal vs Everton: Live streams and TV channels for Premier League clash

Arsenal and Everton are set to go head-to-head in the Premier League on Saturday as the Gunners look to further close the gap on leaders Liverpool. Here, FourFourTwo brings you all the details on how you can watch the encounter at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal vs Everton key information • Date: Saturday, December 14, 2024 • Kick-off time: 3pm GMT / 10am ET • Venue: Emirates Stadium • TV channels: USA Network • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Arsenal head into the meeting having most recently seen off French outfit Monaco in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, with Arteta's side winning 3-0 on home soil.

That of course followed their 1-1 draw with Fulham last weekend, with Bukayo Saka's late effort chalked off after it was adjudged that winger Gabriel Martinelli had strayed into an offside position in the build-up.

Everton will be the fresher of the two sides after their Merseyside derby clash with Liverpool last weekend was postponed after the effects of Storm Darragh. Sean Dyche's men are currently 15th in the Premier League table and find themselves just five points above the relegation places at present.

Top scorer Dwight McNeil has three goals to his name this season and the Englishman will be hoping to improve his tally against the Gunners.

Read on for our guide on how to watch Arsenal vs Everton online and on TV, wherever you are in the world.

Can I watch Arsenal vs Everton in the UK?

Unfortunately, for viewers in the UK, you will not be able to watch Arsenal vs Everton as the game kicks off at 3pm GMT.

The Premier League's blackout still applies for games that have the traditional kick-off slot and therefore they cannot be viewed lived.

Watch Arsenal vs Everton in the US

In the US, you can watch Arsenal vs Everton on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.

To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($7.99/month) or Premium Plus ($13.99/month), which also gets rid of some ads.

How to watch Arsenal vs Everton from anywhere

Not going to be in at home this weekend? Fear not, as one piece of kit may be able to help you watch Arsenal go head-to-head with Everton. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world when you're traveling and find yourself blocked from your usual services.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to back home, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.

Watch Arsenal vs Everton streams globally

Can I watch Arsenal vs Everton in Canada? Canadians can watch Arsenal vs Everton on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada, with all games shown. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Arsenal vs Everton in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Arsenal vs Everton on Optus Sport, which also carries all Premier League games. A monthly subscription costs $24.99.

Can I watch Arsenal vs Everton in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Arsenal vs Everton on Sky Sport Now.

Can I watch Arsenal vs Everton in Africa? You can watch Arsenal vs Everton in Africa on beIN Sports or on Super Sport, depending on which country you're in.

For more information on global Premier League broadcasters, check out our guide on How to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25.