Friday Football Quiz, episode 43: Can you get 20 correct answers?

12 days until Christmas and what did your true love bring to you?

If you answered the latest episode of FourFourTwo's 'Friday Football Quiz' then you are right on the money - with our latest instalment coming right at you to help you power through the last working day of the week (for most of us that is ).

Questions on Jack Grealish, Lionel Messi and the FIFA World Cup all veer their head this time around, so we hope you've brought your A game!

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Future) LAST WEEK'S Friday Football Quiz, episode 42

The task is simple, as per the usual rules and regulations from FourFourTwo's Friday Football Quiz series.

We have gifted you an unlimited time limit as you aim to achieve the golden feat of 20 correct questions from our plethora of topics. We are expecting at least 16 this week, so there is our challenge to you!

Struggling at the half-time stage? Sign in to Kwizly and we’ll give you a helping hand by taking one of the incorrect options away.

Remember to tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo and see how you fared against all the other footballing nerds out there...

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

Quiz! Can you name every club in Europe's top five leagues for 2024/25?

Quiz! Can you name every England player to have featured under Lee Carsley?

Quiz! Can you guess the FFT cover star?

Quiz! Can you tell us whether each of these players have won the Ballon d'Or?

Quiz! Can you name every club David Beckham scored against for Manchester United?