Arsenal vs Monaco live stream: How to watch today's Champions League clash

Watch Arsenal vs Monaco as both sides look to boost their push for qualification to the next round of the Champions League, with a free live stream available in Ireland and the ability to watch from anywhere with a VPN.

Arsenal vs Monaco key info • Date: Wednesday, December 11, 2024 • Kick-off time: 8.00pm GMT / 3pm ET • Venue: Emirates Stadium • FREE Stream: Virgin Media (Ireland) • TV channels: TNT Sports, Discovery+ (UK) / Paramount+ (US) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Arsenal and Monaco sit 10th and 11th respectively in the 36-team league phase of the new-look UEFA Champions League, so have already put themselves in a strong position to be one of the top 24 teams who'll survive the first cull. A win, however, would mean a strong shout at being one of the top eight teams who progress directly through to the last 16, which, in a world of congested fixture-lists, would be a significant advantage.

Arsenal have had a mixed season so far. They looked to have emerged from their rocky patch with a run of four straight wins in all competitions but come into this tie having dropped points at Fulham in the Premier League.

Monaco sit third in the French league but have had a strong start in the Champions League, including a win over Spanish giants Barcelona. A win for either side would take them into the top five or six - depending on goal difference - after six of the eight match weeks.

Read on for our guide on how to watch Arsenal vs Monaco online and on TV, wherever you are in the world.

Watch Arsenal vs Monaco for FREE

You can watch Arsenal vs Monaco totally for free, if you're in Ireland.

Irish viewers have hit the jackpot when it comes to the Champions League in 2024/25. While most countries only have pay-TV options, certain games are available free-to-air across RTE and Virgin Media.

Virgin Media have free coverage of Arsenal vs Monaco on Tuesday, December 10, on television and live stream. For TV viewers, the game will air on Virgin Media Two, which is available for free through Ireland's national Digital Terrestrial Television service, Saorview.

For those looking to watch online, there will be an Arsenal vs Monaco free stream on Virgin Media Play, the company's streaming platform. This is accessible via the Virgin Media Play app, which works with the likes of Chromecast and AppleTV, or it's available without registration via internet browser.

Not in Ireland right now? You can still access your Virgin Media coverage when travelling, by using a VPN – more on that below.

How to watch Arsenal vs Monaco from anywhere

What if you're away from home for the game, and your usual streaming service is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Watch Arsenal vs Monaco in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Arsenal vs Monaco on TNT Sports and Discovery+, along with the rest of the Champions League games.

Amazon Prime Video has the rights to one live game per week, and the BBC has highlights, but otherwise TNT Sports is the main UCL broadcaster in the UK.

See also ► Premier League on Amazon Prime: How to watch live streams for free

You can add TNT Sports to your existing TV package, whether it's with Sky, Virgin, EE, or anyone else, with prices varying by provider.

If you'd rather stream the action online, Discovery+ is the home for TNT Sports content, and specifically the Discovery+ Premium plan, which will set you back £30.99 a month.

Watch Arsenal vs Monaco in the US

Paramount+ is the home of Champions League soccer in the US, and that's where you can find an Arsenal vs Monaco live stream.

You can get every Champions League game on the Paramount+ Essential package, which costs $7.99 per month or $59.99 per year. If you want to go ad-free and add a treasure trove of movies and TV episodes, you can upgrade to Paramount+ with Showtime for $12.99 per month or $119.99 per year.

► More UCL on TV: Watch Juventus vs Manchester City: TV, live stream, preview

Where else can I watch Arsenal vs Monaco?

Canada: DAZN

Australia: Stan Sport

New Zealand: DAZN

South Africa: SuperSport

For full information on global broadcast options, check out our guide to Champions League live streams 2024/25.