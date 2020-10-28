Quiz! Can you name every starting line-up to win a European trophy at Manchester United?

Ten minutes on the clock, 55 players to guess - 11, of course, from each final.

They were the first English side to win the European Cup, all the way back in 1968. Success has followed Manchester United over the years - particularly in Europe, where the club have triumphed a few times since.

Sir Alex Ferguson's love affair with the European competitions didn't begin in 1999, either. It was 1991 when he lifted the Cup Winners' Cup against Barcelona - a whole eight years before beating Bayern Munich in Catalonia to win the treble.

Of course, Fergie's Red Devils did it again in 2008 against Chelsea, before two final defeats against Barcelona in 2009 and 2011. And who could forget Jose Mourinho leading United to glory in the Europa League in 2017 to complete the set?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is at the wheel of another European campaign, which continues tonight against RB Leipzig. So tell us - who are those 55 United stars who started in triumphant finals for Man United?

