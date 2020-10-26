Quiz! Can you name every club in Europe's top five leagues for the 2020/21 season?

12 minutes on the clock, 98 clubs to guess - 20 clubs from each league except the Bundesliga. There are only 18 clubs in the German top flight.

As we all know, football began in 1992, when Rupert Murdoch first commissioned the game to be played with proper footballs and not pigs' bladders.

But it was Italy who ruled the 90s. Serie A was king, with players like Ronaldo being most attracted to the biggest cities and Football Italia beaming the images straight to our tellies.

The 2000s brought the Premier League right to the fore, with Wenger, Ferguson and eventually Mourinho making England's top tier king, before La Liga somewhat shifted the spotlight in the 2010s. Of course, the Bundesliga has provided its fair share of excitement in the last decade too.

Today, we're looking for the clubs that make up these top five leagues - how many can you name?

