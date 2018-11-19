Quiz! Can you name the Holland and Germany teams from their meeting at Euro 2012?

Who saw this coming? As we nudge towards 2019, Holland have their greatest chance yet of proving to the world that they’re a force to be reckoned with once more.

With a sea of orange inexplicably absent at the last two major tournaments, Ronald Koeman’s rebooted team stand on the verge of a place in the UEFA Nations League finals next summer, having outfought expectations in a group containing the current and previous World Cup holders. Brilliant orange indeed.

A point against bottom side Germany would ensure the Dutch safe passage to a semi-final showdown with either England, Portugal or Switzerland, and prolong the misery of Joachim Löw’s winless ex-world champs who have already suffered their record number of losses for a calendar year.

These famous old foes have met at European Championships in 1980, 1988, 1992, 2004 and 2012, plus three World Cups – most famously in 1974, when Holland’s Total Football vintage were totally bombed by a Gerd Muller-inspired Germany.

For today’s quiz, we’re after the men who played in their most recent outing at a major tournament – Euro 2012 in Poland and Ukraine, where Holland crashed out without a point and their group-mates suffered semi-final anguish against Italy. One German hit a brace in their 2-1 win – but can you remember who?

