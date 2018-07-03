Quiz! Can you name the last 20 goalkeepers to play for England?

Yesterday, we quizzed you on the players who’ve taken a penalty in a shootout for England. But what about the men at the other end of the pitch? The chaps who have the thankless task of trying to keep clean sheets for the messy Lions in front of them.

In truth, goalkeeper hasn’t always been the securest position in the England side, particularly recently. Plenty of men have worn the neon shirt, stuck on the clown gloves and then produced a howler that haunts their nightmares forever. Oh, the fun we've had.

Yet these are the last 20 goalkeepers to appear for England, from the net-minder at Russia 2018 to a trio who were last capped in the 1990s.

Five minutes are on the clock and each keeper’s cap total and year of last appearance is below. We’d love to know how you get on @FourFourTwo – we’ll retweet the best scores, if you don’t give answers away. Then challenge some friends while you’re at it...

