Quiz! Can you name the last 50 players to score for Manchester United?

Kudos to the folk at Opta, who pointed out that this season’s draw with Wolves featured the 500th different goalscorer in Red Devils history. We were tempted to quiz you on all 500 ever, from Dennis Viollet to Wes Brown plus every colourful character in between.

Yet that would probably fry the fingers and brain of even the most ardent United fan. So we’ve settled on just the last 50 goalscorers for the club – which, if it helps, goes back to around 2013.

The club’s 50 most recent scorers include the all-time record-holder on 253 strikes, plus plenty of the current squad. However, it gets a bit trickier when you get to the one-goal wonders at the bottom.

Ten minutes are on the clock and each player’s Manchester United goal total and national side are below. Let us know your score @FourFourTwo – we’ll retweet the best, if you don’t give answers away – and please challenge some friends to match your total too.

