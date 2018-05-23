Quiz! Can you name the line-ups from Liverpool 4-0 Real Madrid in the 2008/09 Champions League?

There’s been some famous European nights at Anfield down the years, most recently the 3-0 dismantling of Manchester City in this season’s Champions League. Yet in 2008/09, Liverpool went one better than that as Rafa Benitez’s men destroyed the mighty Real Madrid 4-0.

Liverpool already held a 1-0 lead from the first leg at the Bernabeu, so you don’t need to be Rachel Riley to calculate that it ended in a 5-0 aggregate win for the Reds, and progress to the quarter-finals.

It’s a happy time for Liverpool fans to recall (certainly better than the two insipid group stage defeats in 2014, which we won’t dwell on) – particularly as the two sides meet in the final of this season's competition. You can get 66/1 on a repeat scoreline in 2018, by the way. Probably more if you throw in a Danny Ings hat-trick.

For now, we’re asking you to name the line-ups of these two famous clubs from that game nine years ago. Eight minutes are on the clock, and please tell us your score @FourFourTwo – we’ll retweet the best, if you don’t give answers away – and then challenge some pals. Good luck!

