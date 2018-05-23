Quiz! Can you name the line-ups from Liverpool 4-0 Real Madrid in the 2008/09 Champions League?
By Alex Reid
What the Reds would give for a repeat scoreline this weekend from the time they thrashed Madrid at Anfield in the Champions League knockout stage
There’s been some famous European nights at Anfield down the years, most recently the 3-0 dismantling of Manchester City in this season’s Champions League. Yet in 2008/09, Liverpool went one better than that as Rafa Benitez’s men destroyed the mighty Real Madrid 4-0.
Liverpool already held a 1-0 lead from the first leg at the Bernabeu, so you don’t need to be Rachel Riley to calculate that it ended in a 5-0 aggregate win for the Reds, and progress to the quarter-finals.
It’s a happy time for Liverpool fans to recall (certainly better than the two insipid group stage defeats in 2014, which we won’t dwell on) – particularly as the two sides meet in the final of this season's competition. You can get 66/1 on a repeat scoreline in 2018, by the way. Probably more if you throw in a Danny Ings hat-trick.
For now, we’re asking you to name the line-ups of these two famous clubs from that game nine years ago. Eight minutes are on the clock, and please tell us your score @FourFourTwo – we’ll retweet the best, if you don’t give answers away – and then challenge some pals. Good luck!
