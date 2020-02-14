Quiz! Can you name the teams Jose Mourinho has beaten the most?

You have ten minutes to guess 25 teams. So no dallying!

The Special One's storied career takes centre stage in this month's mag, which is out now. To celebrate this, we've cobbled together a quiz or two all about the man himself.

Having done the players who have featured for both him and Pep earlier this week, we now take a look at the teams the Portugese has defeated most in his managerial career.

There are, of course, plenty of little sides to get, but let's not forget how much he loves a big occasion.

We're looking for the top 25 sides Jose loves to play, from across the various nations he's coached in, plus the Champions League.

Good luck...

