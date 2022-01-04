Quiz! Can you name the clubs with these Premier League records?
40 records in the Premier League history books – but can you tell us who holds them?
Ten minutes on the clock, 40 clubs to guess.
2022 marks the 30th anniversary of the Premier League. What began as a controversial breakaway has become the greatest competition on Earth.
And over the years, we've seen some of the greatest teams ever assembled. In today's quiz, you might just be trying the big six for all the good answers – but you'll be thinking of incredible sides while you do so.
Equally, we've seen some dire dross over the years and some of the worst teams ever are part of the fun today, too. And some just plain odd records – who wants to be the team who finished highest with negative goal difference?
These questions will come in order, by the way. Just so you're not constantly guessing teams regardless of the record. We see you.
