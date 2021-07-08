Quiz! Can you name the most capped players at Euro 2020?

12 minutes on the clock, 60 players to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo - after you're done, challenge your pals to see how their brains size up against yours...

Sergio Ramos would have topped this list, you know.

Call him "The Dartboard", because Ramos reached 180 caps (no, actually, don't call him that). Still, it's going to be weird not to have him at this tournament. The sly Spaniard has been a fixture at every international get-together since 2006.

Still, there are plenty of hugely experienced footballers who turned up at Euro 2020. Some are even still there. And many of them aren't who you'd have thought would have dozens of caps.

Can you tell us the most wily, wrinkled and well-versed blokes in this Euros? Course you can.

