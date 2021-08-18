Quiz! Can you name the Premier League opening day line-ups 2020/21?

18 minutes on the clock, 220 players to guess.

The Premier League was in a very different place 11 months ago.

The Champions League had ended in August, with Manchesters City and United getting an extra week's respite from the Prem kickstarting - they didn't feature in the opening weekend of the season, their fixtures against Aston Villa and Burnley being pushed back slightly.

Fans weren't allowed in stadiums, still. Fulham, Sheffield United and West Bromwich Albion were still with us; Brentford, Norwich City and Watford were not.

So since we saw the start of the new season this weekend just gone, how much do you remember from the last one? We've listed out all 20 of 2020/21's Premier League sides - all we want you to do is tell us the first XI each club picked in the league that season.

