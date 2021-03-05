Quiz! Can you name the line-ups from the 2013 Champions League final between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund?

Six minutes on the clock, 26 players to guess

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name every club Gareth Bale has ever scored against?

Back in 2013, Real Madrid and Barcelona were each in a semi-final of the Champions League. With Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi at the peaks of their powers, many hoped for an El Clasico Champions League final for the first time ever.

What we got instead was a Klassiker from the Bundesliga. Bayern Munich disposed of Barca, while Borussia Dortmund hammered Real to set up a showdown between Jurgen Klopp and Jupp Heynckes.

The final at Wembley was not a full stop in this turf war, though. In many ways, it was just the beginning: this was the game that opened so many eyes around the world to Germany's biggest fixture and over the decade, we've seen incredible Klassikers since.

The question we're asking today is who took part in that final. Do you remember the two teams?

NOW READ

RANKED! The 10 worst title-defending teams in Premier League history

BOOTS Puma Future Z review: light, bright and so very Neymar

SOCIAL What's the funniest thing that's ever happened in football? We asked FFT followers for their answers