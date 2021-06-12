Quiz! Can you name the Wales squad from Euro 2016?

You have five minutes to guess 23 players.

THEN TRY Quiz! Can you name every club Luka Modric has scored against since his Tottenham days?

In 2016, Wales embarked on their first international tournament in a generation. It's safe to say that Europe underestimated them.

The Dragons managed to battle their way to the final four in the tournament, defending sturdily and hitting teams with a blend of pace and heart, with underdogs in their ranks.

The most expensive player of all time was among them; so was a chap without a club who scored one of the goals of the tournament.

But that's enough clues for now - we want you to name every one of the 23 who went to the Euros last time out...

