Quiz! Can you name these line-ups from big games in Mohamed Salah's career?
Mohamed Salah has played with some of the biggest names in the game – but can you remember who?
You have 10 minutes to guess 50 players.
Mohamed Salah is a big-game player: he's scored in a Champions League final, netted wonder goals in title tussles and risen to huge occasions.
So we thought we'd look back on some of the biggest games he's been involved in, both in terms of his own personal career and matches that have become iconic since.
Did you know that he was on the pitch when Steven Gerrard infamously slipped for Liverpool against Chelsea in 2014? We bet that Mo didn't imagine that one day the Kop would be singing his name…
We've listed his teammates from six big fixtures he's been a part of – and hey, we're giving you Salah as a freebie. Just tell us the rest.
