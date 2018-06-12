Quiz! Can you name the top 32 goalscorers at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil?

Four years ago today, the World Cup kicked off in Brazil, with the hosts making a strong statement of how they’d progress: entirely reliant on generous officials and one world-class player.

At least that was better than England’s plan, which seemed to have two steps fewer than that. The Three Lions were out after two games, then drew 0-0 with Costa Rica. Less than ideal, so it’s no surprise that zero English players are on this quiz of multiple goalscorers in the tournament.

Yet it was a fun World Cup in other ways. Just look at the fact that 32 players finished with 2+ goals, while only 25 achieved the same feat in 2010. Topping that list is a baby-faced Colombian, but there are also six Germans, three Dutch players, one Australian and more.

Seven minutes are on the clock to try to name as many as you can. We’d love to know how you get on, so tweet us @FourFourTwo – we’ll retweet the best, if you don’t give answers away – and please challenge some friends while you’re at it. Good luck!

