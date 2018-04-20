Quiz! Can you name the top 40 players for combined goals and assists in this Championship season so far?

It’s been a curious Championship season in that – as of April 20, at least – no player has yet struck 20 league goals. Compare that to the Premier League, which has three players on 20+ goals, despite having fewer games to play with.

Yet there’s been no shortage of goals and creativity in the second tier of English football, as this quiz shows. A total of 40 players have managed to reach 13 or more combined goals and assists this season.

Clearly, several strikers can get there on their goal tally alone, while two players (one at Wolves, one for Aston Villa) boast 14 assists outright before goals are even added. As you might expect, leaders Wolves have four players present below – but it’s actually a Bristol City star who tops the standings.

Now, 10 minutes are on the clock and each player's club and combined goal/assist total is below. Let us know your total @FourFourTwo – we’ll retweet the best scores, if you don’t give answers away – and please challenge some pals to see if they can top your mighty benchmark.

(Note: Adblockers can stop you seeing our quizzes – please turn them off. Thanks)

