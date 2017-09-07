Quiz! How many English club stadiums can you name by these glorious illustrations?

There’s something evocative about football grounds, right? The sound, the smell and most importantly - the sight of of them. It fills us with a sense of anticipation, excitement and fear (at the fact our side will inevitably be 2-0 down at half time).

The diverse beauty of England and Wales’ club grounds have been captured perfectly by artist Jamie B Edwards. His 'Drawing the 92' project had taken him on a 10-year, 25,000-mile journey to illustrate every stadium in the Premier and Football League.

He’s showcasing this in a unique new book - called, naturally, Drawing the 92 (released in November via Kickstarter). The perfect Christmas gift, assuming you have the strength to stuff it into a big sock. Ahead of that, however - we have a preview and a quiz.

It's time to find out if you know your Etihads from your Emirates, based on Edwards’ artwork. Get quizzing, then let us know how you got on @FourFourTwo - and challenge some pals to see how they get on. Good luck!

(Please note: Adblockers can stop you seeing our quizzes – please turn them off. Thanks!)

