Quiz! How many English club stadiums can you name by these glorious illustrations?
By Alex Reid
Let’s test your knowledge of England’s football grounds with these bold renderings
There’s something evocative about football grounds, right? The sound, the smell and most importantly - the sight of of them. It fills us with a sense of anticipation, excitement and fear (at the fact our side will inevitably be 2-0 down at half time).
The diverse beauty of England and Wales’ club grounds have been captured perfectly by artist Jamie B Edwards. His 'Drawing the 92' project had taken him on a 10-year, 25,000-mile journey to illustrate every stadium in the Premier and Football League.
He’s showcasing this in a unique new book - called, naturally, Drawing the 92 (released in November via Kickstarter). The perfect Christmas gift, assuming you have the strength to stuff it into a big sock. Ahead of that, however - we have a preview and a quiz.
It's time to find out if you know your Etihads from your Emirates, based on Edwards’ artwork. Get quizzing, then let us know how you got on @FourFourTwo - and challenge some pals to see how they get on. Good luck!
(Please note: Adblockers can stop you seeing our quizzes – please turn them off. Thanks!)
