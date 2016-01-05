Quiz: How well do you really know Zinedine Zidane?

Zizou's finally in at Real Madrid after gleefully accepting the role of becoming Florentino Perez's latest plaything.

The former Bernabeu hero spent five years at the club as a player, amassing almost 250 appearances from 2001 to 2006 – but how much do you actually remember of Zizou's career up to now? Have a go at our fiendish test, share your scores with us on social media (Twitter or Facebook, whichever's your bag) and then get clued up with the recommended content below.