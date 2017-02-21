Quiz! Name the 24 English players who have started a game in the 2016/17 Champions League
By Greg Lea
Ahead of another set of European fixtures, test your knowledge of the homegrown stars who have appeared in the tournament
Another day, another brain-testing teaser here on FourFourTwo.com.
This time, we want to know if you can name the 24 English players who have started a match in this season's edition of the Champions League.
You've got four minutes to name them all. Oh, and don't forget to tweet us how you got on @FourFourTwo – we'll retweet your scores so long as you don't give away any answers. But you wouldn't dream of doing that anyway, would you?
(Please note: Adblockers will stop you from seeing this quiz, so please turn them off for our site!)
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.