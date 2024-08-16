Premier League: Who is the referee and VAR for Manchester United vs Fulham?

Manchester United are preparing to make the perfect start to their Premier League campaign for 2024/25, as they host Fulham at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag's side has been refreshed and rejuvenated with four new signings having arrived at the Theatre of Dreams this summer. Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui will all hope to provide fresh impetus, as the Red Devils look to build on a less-than-impressive eighth-placed finish last term.

Fulham did beat the 2024 FA Cup winners in the same fixture last season, with Alex Iwobi's injury-time strike ensuring an impressive scalp for the Cottagers. Ahead of the much-anticipated clash, we look at who will be tasked with officiating the opening game of a brand-new season in England's top flight.

Who has been appointed as referee for Manchester United v Fulham?

Referee Rob Jones will oversee proceedings at Old Trafford (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rob Jones from Merseyside, who is part of the Wirral FA, will take charge of the opening game of the 2024/25 Premier League season between Manchester United and Fulham. Jones, 39, began officiating in England's top flight back in 2019, taking charge of Brighton and Hove Albion vs Sheffield United.

Jones has refereed eight Manchester United matches in the past, with the Red Devils holding a current record of five wins, two losses, and one draw – last season's FA Cup semi-final at Wembley - which Ten Hag's side won on penalties.

The Premier League regular did award a penalty against Manchester United in the game against Coventry, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka handling inside the area. He has never awarded a spot-kick to the Red Devils in the eight matches he has overseen and has given two to opponents they have faced.



He will be supported by both Ian Hussin and Simon Bennett as his linesmen for Friday's clash in the north-west.

Who is on VAR duties for Manchester United v Fulham?

Jarred Gillett (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jarred Gillett has been selected as Video Assistant Referee for Fulham's visit. The Australian has been impressive ever since he moved from the A-League to be promoted to duties in the Premier League.

Gillett also took charge of Manchester United's Community Shield defeat against Manchester City just a few days ago. He will be supported by Darren Cann as his Assistant Video Referee, with Anthony Taylor acting as fourth official.

