Ranked! Man United and Man City stars, based on performances in 2017/18

41. Eliaquim Mangala (Man City)

Back from a disappointing loan spell at Valencia, Mangala is a bench-warmer who rarely features. His high-profile transfer from Porto back in 2014 is definitely one of the worst by Manchester City in recent years. Pep Guardiola can’t rely on the error-prone Frenchman.

40. Claudio Bravo (Man City)

The spotlight on the Chilean was way too bright after the controversial treatment of Joe Hart, and the veteran simply couldn’t take the pressure – which was largely unfair. The expectations are lower now that he is a substitute, and Bravo should have no problem standing in when needed – even though there was no significant work for him to do in September’s 5-0 thumping of 10-man Liverpool after Ederson got injured.

39. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Man United)

The Swede’s hardest task will be to avoid disrupting a United system which seems to be functioning quite well without him

The 36-year-old has only just returned from a knee injury; the first serious setback of his career. The Swede’s hardest task will be to avoid disrupting a United system which seems to be functioning quite well without him. Can Ibra possibly accept being just a substitute?

38. Danilo (Man City)

It is quite surprising, even by City standards, to spend £26.5m on a substitute whose chances of playing aren’t high. The Brazilian can feature on both flanks in defence, but the fact that Fabian Delph is preferred to him as a left-back following Benjamin Mendy's injury is telling.

37. Victor Lindelof (Man United)

The Swede has suffered significant difficulties at the start of his first season at Old Trafford, and his mistake in October’s 2-1 defeat at Huddersfield was particularly bizarre. It’s way too early to discard the £31m man from Benfica, though, and his most recent games have been encouraging.

36. Yaya Toure (Man City)

Many expected the Ivorian to be discarded last season after unfortunate quotes by his agent about the ‘humiliation’ of being dropped, but Pep Guardiola used him quite frequently in the spring. This term, though, with Fernandinho the sole holding midfielder in City’s 4-3-3 formation, Toure has become largely irrelevant – but he might not have had his last say.

35. Vincent Kompany (Man City)

Kompany's influence in the City dressing room remains crucial

The captain suffered more injury problems at the start of the season, and it’s doubtful whether he can still perform consistently at the highest level. His influence in the City dressing room remains crucial, though, and the Belgian has excelled in recent Premier League fixtures. He is always dangerous in the derby, as we all know.

34. Marcos Rojo (Man United)

The Argentine played in United’s past two Premier League games after recovering from torn knee ligaments. His robustness and versatility are important to Jose Mourinho's plans, and he should play a major role this season – but fitness is still very much an issue.

33. Bernardo Silva (Man City)

Mostly used as a late substitute, the talented Portuguese is yet to make an impression in the Premier League. He showed glimpses of sheer brilliance and scored his first City goal in October’s 7-2 demolition of Stoke, but the ex-Monaco man will find it extremely difficult to force himself into the starting line-up, given the form of Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane.

32. Marouane Fellaini (Man United)

The controversial Belgian is often defended by Mourinho and widely seen as a player used when his manager opts for negative, long-ball tactics. His reputation is damaged, probably beyond repair, and departure should be imminent – even though the manager claims otherwise. Fellaini is good for goals, though, as his brace in September’s 4-0 thrashing of Crystal Palace proved.

31. Matteo Darmian (Man United)

The Italian was supposed to become a much more dominant figure after joining from Torino in 2015. Dedicated and extremely disciplined tactically, he could be the perfect Mourinho type of player – but he has rarely been used this season nevertheless. Had a good game in the goalless draw at Anfield in October.

30. Daley Blind (Man United)

Gradually lost his place in United’s starting XI, probably because the Dutchman is too versatile for his own good. Players like Blind are often switched between positions, fail to make any of them their own, and are discarded as a result. The 27-year-old played in all the Champions League fixtures, though, and is in good shape, ready to step in when needed.

29. Ilkay Gundogan (Man City)

The subtly talented German was supposed to become Pep's new Andres Iniesta when he signed from Borussia Dortmund last summer. A knee injury prevented that from happening, though, and it took Gundogan a while to get back to full fitness. Mostly used as a substitute so far.

28. Juan Mata (Man United)

Mata has yet to complete the full 90 minutes in any of United’s Premier League matches this season

Hardly the most effective season for the Spaniard, who only has one goal and an assist to his name. Mata has yet to complete the full 90 minutes in any of United’s Premier League matches this season.

27. Ander Herrera (Man United)

Massively underrated. The Spaniard combines tenacity with intelligence, and is able to influence games both offensively and defensively, especially when Michael Carrick is not available. However, he hasn’t had enough minutes this season, and started only five Premier League games.

26. Fabian Delph (Man City)

The biggest revelation of the season. Largely irrelevant in the previous two seasons, the midfielder surprised even himself when becoming a makeshift left-back in place on the injured Mendy. Delph is far from perfect in his new role yet, of course, but definitely good enough for the toughest battles.

25. Phil Jones (Man United)

The stopper wasn’t expected to feature regularly this season, but was superb more often than not and became a certain starter whether United played with two or three centre-backs. Mourinho was absolutely furious with England boss Gareth Southgate when Jones was used in a friendly against Germany despite being unfit.

24. Jesse Lingard (Man United)

A magnificent squad player – modest, hard-working, dedicated and with a keen eye for goal. The academy graduate is living the dream of late, having scored a brilliant goal at Watford and then surpassing that with a brace in the 3-1 win at Arsenal. Could potentially harm City as well.

23. Chris Smalling (Man United)

Benched at the start of the season, he has made a strong comeback and is now an integral part of Mourinho's tactics. Scored an important goal in November’s 4-1 defeat of Newcastle, and has been superb in the Champions League. Experienced and calm under pressure.

22. John Stones (Man City)

Much more secure this season than in 2016/17, the ball-playing centre-back is enjoying a good spell. Especially impressive in September’s 1-0 win at Chelsea, he is more confident, and seems to have less pressure on his shoulders. His untimely injury is a significant blow to Manchester City ahead of the derby.

21. Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Man United)

Mkhitaryan started the season in stupendous form, providing five assists in August, but faded away

Criticised by Mourinho lately for lazy performances and has been benched, but the Armenian remains a classy player. Started the season in stupendous form, providing five assists in August, but faded away, and his current status is uncertain. This is not his first crisis at Old Trafford, though, and he should come back stronger.

20. Ederson (Man City)

It’s still too early for big statements, but the Brazilian keeper’s first months in Manchester have been impressive. The £35m signing is mobile, plays far from his line and is very good with his feet – just as Guardiola likes it. He has wonderful reflexes too. He made a mistake in midweek against Shakhtar Donetsk, though, which he’ll hope to bounce back from quickly.

19. Nicolas Otamendi (Man City)

Solid, physically imposing and a major attacking threat at set-pieces – having scored three goals this season already – the Argentine is the leader at the back for Guardiola. Even an unfortunate own goal in November’s 2-1 win at Huddersfield can’t change the impression that it could be the best season of Otamendi's career.

18. Benjamin Mendy (Man City)

Mendy's tweets are hilarious, and his celebration after Raheem Sterling's injury-time winner against Southampton went viral

Where can we put the Frenchman on the list? The attack-minded left-back completed only three Premier League fixtures before rupturing knee ligaments against Crystal Palace, but his performances were superb, and he continues to play an important part in the dressing room. Mendy's tweets are hilarious, and his celebration after Raheem Sterling's injury-time winner against Southampton went viral.

17. Ashley Young (Man United)

Discarded so many times in the past, but the versatile and underrated performer simply refuses to go. At 32, Young remains a very hard worker who is able to cover the left wing in Mourinho’s 3-4-3 formation, and his attacking instincts are strong. He approaches the derby in top form, having scored a majestic brace in the 4-2 win at his former club Watford.

16. Anthony Martial (Man United)

Martial wasn’t first choice at the start of the season, but forced his way through and convinced Mourinho with some excellent performances. Six goals and three assists is a remarkable return for someone who has started only seven Premier League games so far. Excellent in possession, but even more dangerous on the counter with his lightning speed.

15. Eric Bailly (Man United)

Manchester United have conceded just three goals in the eight Premier League matches with the Ivorian in the centre of defence. Tactically astute and extremely strong and fast, he is massively important for the Red Devils, so his absence from the derby is significant.

14. Kyle Walker (Man City)

It’s not easy to be one of the most expensive defenders ever, but Walker doesn’t seem bothered by his £45m price tag. He is playing even better than he did at Tottenham, having provided four assists so far and covered the whole right flank easily. He is very well-suited to Guardiola's possession and pressing tactics.

13. Marcus Rashford (Man United)

Ibrahimovic's injury has been a blessing for Manchester United’s brightest young star. He is still often used out of position by Mourinho, but at least he gets a lot of playing time and makes important contributions. Three goals and four assists in the Premier League don’t tell the whole story.

12. Leroy Sane (Man City)

The German is flourishing in the 4-3-3 system, and his confidence is sky high

Sane had a difficult first season in England, but is now fulfilling his enormous potential. The German is flourishing in the 4-3-3 system, using his speed and dribbling skills on the wing, and his confidence is sky high. Six goals and six assists in the Premier League speak for themselves.

11. Romelu Lukaku (Man United)

Seven goals in his first seven Premier League matches, but only one since then. The Belgian star has been less effective in the past two months, but Mourinho trusts him and rightfully suggests that Lukaku's overall contribution goes way beyond the goal tally. The most powerful striker in world football – and with a deft touch, too.

10. Nemanja Matic (Man United)

Mourinho decided the Serbia international was the missing piece in his puzzle last season, and the £40m fee was never going to stop him getting the midfielder he admired so much during his time at Chelsea. Matic has been ever-present for United this season, immaculate in possession and providing coverage for the defence.

9. Antonio Valencia (Man United)

Tireless, experienced and disciplined, the Ecuadorian is Manchester United's Mr Reliable. Originally a winger, he has become one of the best right-backs in the Premier League and beyond. Valencia has been absolutely superb this season, and was rewarded with the opening goal in the 3-1 win at Arsenal.

8. Sergio Aguero (Man City)

Some expected Manchester City's all-time top scorer to lose his place following the arrival of Gabriel Jesus, but the Argentine proved that intelligent footballers would always find a way to play together. His partnership with the Brazilian is flourishing, and Aguero has provided nine goals and three assists in the Premier League already.

7. Fernandinho (Man City)

Guardiola used him in different roles last term, but this season the Brazilian is excelling in his ideal position in front of the defence. Masterful in possession, and supreme in helping the defence, he is a sort of Sergio Busquets for Pep, and the manager considers the 32-year-old crucial for his tactics. Fernandinho is even better than Matic.

6. Paul Pogba (Man United)

Missed for two months with injury, but superb before and after it. The Frenchman is happier at Old Trafford since his good friend Lukaku arrived, and it shows. Three goals and five assists in eight Premier League matches is an outstanding return, and his performance at Arsenal was immense – before the stupid red-card offence. Will be sorely missed in the derby.

5. Gabriel Jesus (Man City)

The 20-year-old is mature well beyond his age, and his movement is intelligent in the extreme. He took to the Premier League incredibly quickly after arriving in January, though his first month in England was marred by injury. Eight goals and two assists in the Premier League so far – not too shabby at all.

4. Raheem Sterling (Man City)

Guardiola promised to turn Sterling into a superstar, and managed to deliver in his second season. The winger has scored nine goals in the Premier League this season, including late strikes against Everton, Bournemouth, Huddersfield and Southampton that were worth seven points. In short, one of the most erratic players has magically transformed into a proven winner.

3. David Silva (Man City)

Sublime technically, blessed with immaculate vision, the Spaniard has always been one of the most entertaining players in the league, and this season his form is superb in a free role behind the front three. Silva has provided eight assists already and scored twice himself, but is influential way beyond the stats. He probably should have cut his hair earlier in his career...

2. David de Gea (Man United)

Goalkeeper is the only position where United enjoy a clear advantage over City. Ederson is good, but De Gea is superb; on his way to being recognised as the best in the world. The Spaniard is ice cold under pressure, agile and blessed with stupendous reflexes; he has been phenomenal all season, and his 14-save performance against Arsenal will be remembered for decades to come.

1. Kevin De Bruyne (Man City)

If De Gea is divine in goal, De Bruyne is divine in outfield. By far the brightest Premier League star this season, the Belgian is proving unplayable. He has flourished in his deeper position, where all moves go through him, and his range of passing is breathtaking.

He has four goals and eight assists in the Premier League so far this season, and is probably on his way to becoming one of the top passers in history at his current rate of progress.

