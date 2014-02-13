Rodgers stands by decision to withdraw from title race

Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers is facing a backlash from angry fans for his decision to pull out of this year’s Premier League title race at the start of February.

Rodgers looked pensive as his side battled back admirably to see off bottom club Fulham 3-2 at Craven Cottage on Wednesday evening.

The Northern Irish coach may have been weighing up whether or not it was a wise decision to officially withdraw Liverpool from the title race a week ago, ending their chances of lifting the Premier League trophy regardless of remaining results.

Although unable to pick up points, Liverpool are still competing for the love of the game and to honour their contracts with sponsors.

Ironically, since Liverpool’s removal from the league table they have picked up six points from six, including a 5-1 demolition of former title rivals Arsenal, but have nowhere to redeem them.

Some pundits have suggested they still have time to re-enter the Premier League and overhaul Fulham, even starting from scratch, but that would be seen as a loss of face for Rodgers.

Many fans are suggesting that, rather than throw in the towel with over a third of the season’s matches to still to play, Liverpool should’ve simply seen how many points they could accrue. But Rodgers is adamant that he made the right call.

“It was much better that we admitted we’d no chance and got back to just playing the game we loved,” Rodgers told FourFourTwo.

“Besides, everyone’s always saying they’re out of the title race – Jose Mourinho says it every week and they’re top. The only difference is that I actually went through with it.”

Although Liverpool would now be just four points from leaders Chelsea, some supporters seem to accept Rodgers’ tactics, with many pointing out that Arsenal traditionally withdraw from the title hunt around Christmas time and their fans are famed for their happy-go-lucky attitude.