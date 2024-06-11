Euro 2024: Who is Rodri's wife?

Who is Rodri's wife? The midfielder will head to this summer's European Championship on the back of another superlative season for Manchester City.

The Spain midfielder was at his metronomic best as Pep Guardiola's side claimed a record fourth-consecutive Premier League title and went on a barely believable 74-match personal unbeaten run for City before last month's FA Cup final defeat.

The 27-year-old now heads to Euro 2024 where he be at the heart of a Spain team looking to win back the title they won in both 2008 and 2012. The eyes of the world will be on him this summer, when his personal life will also come into the spotlight.

Rodri after signing his latest Manchester City contract (Image credit: Getty Images)

Who is Rodri's wife?

Rodri first met his partner Laura during their university days in Spain, when the City star earned a Management and Business Administation degree. Laura studied medicine and is training to be a surgeon.

Rodri and partner Laura at a driving range (Image credit: Man City)

The pair do not actively seek the limelight, with Laura not following the stereotypical WAG path of taking to social media every five minutes.

The couple did allow the Manchester City media team some insight into their relationship in 2022, when they appeared in front of the cameras at the Trafford Golf Centre, where they pair tried their hand at the driving range and spoke about how they met.

