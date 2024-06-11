Euro 2024: Who is Phil Foden's wife?

So… Who is Phil Foden's wife? He's a household name globally, but what do we know about Phil Foden's partner?

Fresh off the back of a sixth career Premier League title, and the PFA Player of the Year award to go with it, Phil Foden heads to Euro 2024 this summer as arguably the Premier League's most in-form player.

Now a guaranteed starter for Gareth Southgate, Foden produced undoubtedly his best season to date with Manchester City, scoring 19 goals and assisting a further eight in the league alone.

Phil Foden added yet another major honour to his illustrious collection this season. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Who is Phil Foden's wife?

The Manchester City playmaker has been dating long-term girlfriend Rebecca Cooke since the pair met at a part as teenagers.

Cooke is the mother to Foden's two children and is pregnant with the couple's third child.

The pair's son, Ronnie, has become famous online for his cheeky appearances in Manchester City celebrations, and has even amassed 4 million followers on his own Instagram profile.

Speaking on his eldest son's birth, Foden told Manchester City: "I was there for the birth. I walked out of the room, gave it a little tear and then went back in like nothing happened. I’m not one for crying in front of people.

"I like to be on my own, but I was there in the room, watched it happen and it was a special moment. Your life changes."

