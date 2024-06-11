Euro 2024: Who is Pedri's wife?

Who is Pedri's wife? Spain are among the favourites to win Euro 2024 and the midfielder will be an integral part of their challenge.

The Barcelona star is only 21 years of age but he is already a key player for club and country. After making an impressive start to his Barça career, Pedri won his first Spain cap at senior level in 2021.

But who is he dating?

Euro 2024: Top 10 Kits

Who is Pedri's wife?

Pedri does not currently have a girlfriend, allowing him to focus his full attention on football.

The midfielder confirmed as much last summer when asked directly.

Last year, however, Pedri was accused of liking a fan's girlfriend's photo on social media at a game.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The fan's sign, written in Spanish, said, "Pedri, you gave my girlfriend a like, so give me your shirt." The midfielder did not comment.

Want to feel old? Pedri was just seven years old when Spain lifted the World Cup trophy in South Africa.

More Euro 2024 stories

This is how to watch Euro 2024 live streams from anywhere in the world, while we have a guide on how to get Euro 2024 tickets if you're still looking to go to the tournament. We have the run-down on Euro 2024 stadiums, with info on host cities, capacities, and everything you need to know.

We have a list of the Euro 2024 favourites, with best odds on nations to win European Championship in Germany, while these are the best Euros games ever and these are the best pundits ever. With England set to be one of the favourites, meanwhile, we've analysed what the pathway to the final could look like for the Three Lions.

With plenty of favourites for the tournament in 2024, here's a look at the previous records of some of the bigger nations at the tournament.