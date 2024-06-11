Euro 2024: Who is Pedri's wife?
Who is Pedri's wife? The Barcelona star will be an important player for Spain at Euro 2024 despite his young age
Who is Pedri's wife? Spain are among the favourites to win Euro 2024 and the midfielder will be an integral part of their challenge.
The Barcelona star is only 21 years of age but he is already a key player for club and country. After making an impressive start to his Barça career, Pedri won his first Spain cap at senior level in 2021.
But who is he dating?
Who is Pedri's wife?
Pedri does not currently have a girlfriend, allowing him to focus his full attention on football.
The midfielder confirmed as much last summer when asked directly.
Last year, however, Pedri was accused of liking a fan's girlfriend's photo on social media at a game.
The fan's sign, written in Spanish, said, "Pedri, you gave my girlfriend a like, so give me your shirt." The midfielder did not comment.
Want to feel old? Pedri was just seven years old when Spain lifted the World Cup trophy in South Africa.
Greg Lea is a freelance football journalist who's filled in wherever FourFourTwo needs him since 2014. He became a Crystal Palace fan after watching a 1-0 loss to Port Vale in 1998, and once got on the scoresheet in a primary school game against Wilfried Zaha's Whitehorse Manor (an own goal in an 8-0 defeat).