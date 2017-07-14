Roma fans pay tribute to Bradley Lowery with touching banner

Family, friends and football fans across the UK have been mourning the loss of Jermain Defoe's mate Bradley Lowery, who passed away last Friday after his battle with neuroblastoma.

A keen Sunderland fan, the six-year-old Lowery had been in remission following treatment, but he relapsed last year and his parents were told in December that his illness was terminal. He struck a strong bond with Defoe, who met up with him numerous times in recent months.

Thousands of mourners lined the streets this morning as Bradley, from County Durham, had his funeral service in Blackhall Colliery.

His positive, inspiring influence on football fans has spread to the continent as supporters of Serie A club Roma put up a banner which read 'Rest in peace, little Bradley' ahead of their friendly against FC Slovacko on Friday afternoon.

