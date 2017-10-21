Saturday Premier League wrap: The things you might have missed

Southampton 1-0 West Brom

OPTA FACT Five of the last nine Premier League games between Southampton and West Brom have been goalless at half-time

Sofiane Boufal produced a moment of magic to help Southampton to victory over West Brom.

The Southampton substitute carried the ball from his own half to the edge of the Baggies' box, before curling a finish past Ben Foster.

Shane Long, Dusan Tadic and Manolo Gabbiadini had spurned good opportunities earlier in the game, with Jay Rodriguez guilty of missing West Brom's most presentable opening with a shanked finish after being played through on goal by Grzegorz Krychowiak.

Goals: Boufal 85'

Chelsea 4-2 Watford

OPTA FACT Cesar Azpilicueta has been directly involved in more Premier League goals than any other defender this season (five - one goal, four assists)

Chelsea came from behind to win a six-goal thriller at Stamford Bridge thanks to a brace from substitute Michy Batshuayi.

Pedro Rodriguez gave the champions the lead early on, but Watford levelled the scores just before half-time and then took the lead through Roberto Pereyra four minutes after the restart.

Marco Silva's men looked in firm control of the game and had chances to move further ahead, but two goals from Batshuayi and Cesar Azpilicueta's header earned the Blues all three points.

Goals: Pedro 12', Batshuayi 71', 90+4', Azpilicueta 87' -- Doucore 45+2', Pereyra 49'

Huddersfield 2-1 Man United

OPTA FACT Man United conceded two goals in the first half of a Premier League game for the first time since October 2016

Manchester United suffered their first Premier League defeat of the season against a previously out-of-form Huddersfield.

David Wagner's men had failed to win any of their previous six top-flight encounters, but strikes from Aaron Mooy and Laurent Depoitre put them two goals ahead at the interval.

United pulled one back through Marcus Rashford to set up a nervy finish, but Huddersfield dug deep to secure their first win since August.

Goals: Mooy 28', Depoitre 33' -- Rashford 78'

Man City 3-0 Burnley

OPTA FACT Leroy Sane has both scored and assisted in three of his last four Premier League appearances for Man City

Sergio Aguero equalled Eric Brooks' all-time scoring record for Manchester City with his 177th club goal in a 3-0 triumph over Burnley.

The Argentina international converted from the penalty spot on the half-hour mark after Bernardo Silva was deemed to have been fouled by goalkeeper Nick Pope.

City had to remain patient as they searched for a second, but Nicolas Otamendi finally broke Burnley's resolve in the 73rd minute, before Leroy Sane made it three to move Pep Guardiola's side five points clear at the top of the table.

Goals: Aguero (pen) 30', Otamendi 73', Sane 75'

Newcastle 1-0 Crystal Palace

OPTA FACT Crystal Palace have failed to score in their last seven Premier League matches away from home

Newcastle ended a three-game winless run as Crystal Palace slumped to their eighth loss of the season.

Yohan Cabaye could have been sent off against his former club for a foul on DeAndre Yedlin in the first half, but referee Stuart Attwell showed the Frenchman a yellow card instead. That was one of very few incidents at St James' Park, with neither side managing a shot on target until Mohamed Diame's effort was saved by Julian Speroni in the 72nd minute.

That strike seemed to spark Newcastle into life, and the hosts had their reward when Mikel Merino flashed a header past Speroni from Matt Ritchie's corner.

Goals: Merino 86'

Stoke 1-2 Bournemouth

OPTA FACT Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has been directly involved in four goals in his last four Premier League home games (two goals, two assists)

Bournemouth scored twice within the space of 133 first-half seconds to set them on the path to victory at the bet365 Stadium.

Andrew Surman drew first blood in the 16th minute, stroking the ball home after Junior Stanislas' cut-back, before Stanislas stepped up to make it 2-0 from the penalty spot.

Stoke hit back through Mame Biram Diouf and had chances to equalise through Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Saido Berahino, but Bournemouth held on for their first away win of the season.

Goals: Diouf 63' -- Surman 16', Stanislas (pen) 18'

Swansea 1-2 Leicester

OPTA FACT Since the start of 2015/16, Swansea have scored 11 own goals in the Premier League, more than twice as many as any other team

Leicester got the post-Craig Shakespeare era off to a perfect start with a 2-1 win at the Liberty Stadium.

Riyad Mahrez created the first, which was inadvertently turned into his own net by Swansea defender Federico Fernandez, before Shinji Okazaki doubled the visitors' advantage in the 49th minute. Alfie Mawson halved the deficit soon after, but the Swans were unable to prevent a fifth loss of the league campaign.

The Foxes, currently under the control of caretaker manager Michael Appleton, climb out of the relegation zone, while Swansea slip to 15th place.

​Goals: Mawson 56' -- Fernandez (o.g.) 25', Okazaki 49'