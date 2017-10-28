Saturday Premier League wrap: The things you might have missed

Bournemouth 0 - 1 Chelsea

Opta Fact Eden Hazard has netted 3 goals in his last 3 games for Chelsea in all competitions, as many as in his previous 17.

Certainly not the most efficient Chelsea performance, but one which was good enough in the end. Alvaro Morata missed several good first-half chances (and had a goal ruled out for a marginal offside) before Eden Hazard capitalised on a defensive error, skipped through on goal, and poked past Asmir Begovic five minutes after half-time. Bournemouth were competitive and might have had an equaliser had Antonio Rudiger not deflected Jordon Ibe's shot over, but at no point did Antonio Conte's side look in serious danger.

Goals:Hazard 51'

Manchester United 1 - 0 Tottenham

Opta Fact Anthony Martial has scored more goals as a substitute than any other player in the Premier League this season.

Not the best game of course and Tottenham certainly could have done with a fit and available Harry Kane, but Manchester United defended well and just about deserved their victory - Anthony Martial racing on to Romelu Lukaku's flicked header and scoring neatly past Hugo Lloris. United still haven't conceded a goal at Old Trafford and Spurs, in dreadful, wintery conditions, have now surrendered their 100% away record.

Goals:Martial 81'

Arsenal 2 - 1 Swansea

Opta Fact Aaron Ramsey scored his 50th goal in all competitions for Arsenal, the 11th player to do so under Arsene Wenger.

This looked like a shock for a while, with a stubborn Swansea taking an early first-half lead through Sam Clucas and holding on to it until just after half-time: Sead Kolasinac equalising after the ball fell to him on the edge of the box and, seven minutes later, Aaron Ramsey put Arsenal in front with his fifieth goal in all competitions for the club. Not great from the hosts, but good enough.

Goals: Kolasinac 51', Ramsey 58' - Clucas 22'

Crystal Palace 2 - 2 West Ham

Opta Fact All 41 of Javier Hernandez's PL goals have been from inside the box - only Tim Cahill has a higher 100% record (56/56).

So nearly a brilliant week for West Ham. Within eight days of that atrocious home defeat to Brighton, which will surely rank as one of the worst performances of the season, they've erased a two-goal deficit at Wembley to eliminate Tottenham from the league cup and came very close to putting valuable distance between themselves and the relegation zone here. An excellent ball from Aaron Cresswell invited Javier Hernandez to open the scoring and Andre Ayew added a thunderous, net-breaking second from outside the box before half-time. Luka Milivojevic would score from the penalty spot after the break and a series of impressive Joe Hart saves had appeared to ensure the win, only for Wilfried Zaha to rifle in an equaliser in the seventh minute of stoppage-time.

Goals: Milivojevic 50' , Zaha 90'- Hernandez 31'', Ayew 43'

Liverpool 3 - 0 Huddersfield

Opta Fact Daniel Sturridge scored his 100th goal in club competition (62 LFC, 24 Chelsea, 8 Bolton, 6 Man City).

For a while, it seemed as if Mohamed Salah's penalty miss (awarded after Tommy Smith pulled back Roberto Firmino) would be costly. However, shortly after half-time Daniel Sturridge found himself through on goal and produced a calm, classy finish to give Liverpool the lead. Shortly after, Roberto Firmino doubled the lead with a header, appearing to knock the resistance out of Huddersfield in the process. Georginio Wijnaldum thumped in a third 15 minutes before time.

Goals:Sturridge 50', Firmino 58', Wijnaldum 75'

Watford 0 -1 Stoke

New Stoke channelled their Old Stoke roots to start this game: Xherdan Shaqiri's corner was volleyed home by Darren Fletcher. Pulis-tastic. Watford got better and probably should have made more of their second-half chances, but this was an off-colour performance from Marco Silva's side and perhaps a legacy of last week's disappointment at Stamford Bridge. Still, a well overdue win for Mark Hughes away from the Bet365.

Goals:Fletcher 16'

West Brom 2- 3 Manchester City

Opta Fact There were just 4 minutes and 56 seconds between Man City scoring first, WBA equalising and City restoring their lead.

As lively a start to a game as you'll see: Leroy Sane and Fernadinho scored twice inside 15 minutes, with Jay Rodriguez briefly levelling the game in between. Twenty minutes after half-time, Raheem Sterling tucked home a splendid Kyle Walker cross to make it three. Matt Phillips managed a consolation in stoppage-time, but Pep Guardiola's team maintain their lead at the top of the table.

Goals:Rodriguez 13' , Phillips 90' - Sane 10', Fernandinho 15', Sterling 63'.