Sheffield United v Nottingham Forest live stream: How to watch the Championship play-offs from anywhere in the world

Sheffield United v Nottingham Forest live stream, Saturday 14 May, 3pm BST

Sheffield United will be looking to register a first-leg advantage when they host Nottingham Forest in the first leg of their Championship play-off semi-final on Saturday.

Forest were still in the hunt for automatic promotion heading into the final week of the season, but a 1-0 defeat by Bournemouth secured a top-two finish for the Cherries. Steve Cooper’s side then drew 1-1 with Hull on the final weekend to set up this two-legged clash with Sheffield United.

Sheffield United were 18th in the table in the middle of November following a 3-1 loss to Blackburn. Slavisa Jokanovic was sacked soon after, and his successor Paul Heckingbottom has done a brilliant job to turn the situation around. The Blades finished the regular season strongly, thrashing Fulham 4-0 on the final day.

However, they have failed in each of their five previous attempts to gain promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs. Forest also have a zero per cent success record from their three tries up to now.

United will have to make do without Jayden Bogle, who might even miss the start of the 2022/23 campaign with a knee problem. Rhian Brewster, Jack O’Connell, David McGoldrick and Oli McBurnie are the Blades’ other long-term absentees. Billy Sharp is facing a race against time to be fit for the play-offs.

Nottingham Forest will be unable to call upon the services of Lewis Grabban, who is nursing a hamstring injury and will not return to action until next season. Max Lowe has a groin problem, while Keinan Davis is also on the treatment table with no chance of returning in time for the play-offs.

Steve Cook could be involved after a head injury, although he will need to be cleared to play by the club’s medical staff first. Ryan Yates and Jack Colback are both doubts, but Djed Spence and Scott McKenna are expected to be involved after a tight calf and illness respectively.

Kick-off is at 3pm BST on Saturday 14 May, and the game is being broadcast live by Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. See below for international broadcast options.

Image credit: Getty

