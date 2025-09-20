Is Wolves vs Leeds United on TV? Live streams, preview and team news

Watch Wolves vs Leeds United on Saturday in the Premier League. Here, FourFourTwo provides all the details on how you can watch the game live from anywhere in the world.

Wolves vs Leeds key information • Date: Saturday, 20 September 2025 • Kick-off time: 3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET • Venue: Molineux, Wolverhampton • TV & Streaming: Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Wolves are rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table after just four games played, and only themselves and Aston Villa remain winless at this juncture.

Vitor Pereira's side have lost each of their last four in all competitions by just a margin of one, and finding the net seems to be something of a problem, especially given top scorer Matheus Cunha left for Manchester United.

Leeds were beaten at the death against Fulham last time out, with summer signing Gabriel Gudmundsson putting through his own net with just minutes left to play.

Daniel Farke credited his side for battling through at Craven Cottage, but attention now quickly turns to their Saturday afternoon clash in the Midlands.

Can I watch Wolves vs Leeds in the UK?

Wolves vs Leeds will not be shown live in the UK due to the age-old 3pm blackout.

For those not in the stadium, you'll have to tune into the radio, wait for highlights on Match of the Day or on YouTube later on Saturday.

If you're visiting the UK from abroad, use a VPN to access the coverage you usually enjoy back home.

Watch Wolves vs Leeds Palace from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services while abroad, allowing you to connect and watch as if you were back home. You'll also get better playback quality and it will do wonders for your internet security – result!

FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN you can buy.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal "NordVPN offers an impressive package for a surprisingly low cost," say TechRadar, who can't fault its running speeds, unblocking capabilities, or security features. It comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee on top of a knockdown price on two-year plans.

Watch Wolves vs Leeds in the US

Wolves vs Leeds is available for those in the USA via Peacock.

Further information is available down below on how you can subscribe to watch the service.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock Peacock plans start from $10.99 a month, which nets you roughly half of all Premier League games each week. There are savings for annual plans, which start from $109.99 a year.

How to watch Wolves vs Leeds in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Wolves vs Leeds through Stan Sport, who have the rights to top-flight games in England this season.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Want every single Premier League live stream in one place, plus the Champions League? At AU$32 per month, Stan Sport is a steal for football fans down under. Just add the Stan Sport package to the base Stan plan and you'll be streaming the action within minutes.

See also ► Premier League TV guide

Wolves vs Leeds: Premier League preview

Wolves' season so far has been one of disappointment for the most part, especially given their performances in the Premier League.

Departures for Cunha and Rayan Ait-Nouri have played their part, but most of Pereira's signings lack footballing experience in England and therefore bedding in has proved tricky.

Jorgen Strand Larsen wanted to move to Newcastle United, only for that move to be blocked, and there is a question mark over whether he will now continue at the levels we saw last season.

Staving off relegation seems to be the only task at Molineux and defeat against Leeds this weekend could really set alarm bells ringing.

Leeds have just their opening day success against Everton to boast so far, although a spirited display against Newcastle United prior to the international break means they have four points on the board.

Summer signing Dominic Calvert-Lewin is yet to find the net for his new club, and frustration seems to be that the Whites did not bring in a Premier League-proven goalscorer to help in their own aims of survival this year.

A last-gasp winner for Fulham last week has left a sour taste heading into Saturday's clash with Wolves and a response is needed.

See also ► These are the cheapest ways to watch the Premier League this season

Wolves vs Leeds: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Wolves 1-0 Leeds

We fancy Wolves to earn their first three points of the season, especially given how bad Leeds are away from home. The Whites have won only one of their last 15 Premier League away games, against Wolves funilly enough, but we can't see them getting anything at Molineux on this occasion.