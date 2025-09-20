Is Burnley vs Nottingham Forest on TV? Live streams, preview and team news

Watch Burnley vs Nottingham Forest on Saturday in the Premier League. Here, FourFourTwo provides all the details on how you can watch the game live from anywhere in the world.

Burnley vs Notts Forest key information • Date: Saturday, 20 September 2025 • Kick-off time: 3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET • Venue: Turf Moor, Burnley • TV & Streaming: Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Burnley were dealt a late hammer blow last weekend, losing out in the final minute as Mohamed Salah's penalty stole all three points for visitors Liverpool.

The Clarets defended resolutely until former Manchester United man Hannibal handled the ball inside the area, giving referee Michael Oliver no choice but to point to the spot.

Forest, however, are yet to win under new boss Ange Postecoglou, and even surrendered a two-goal lead against Swansea City in midweek to crash out of the EFL Cup.

Both sides are desperate for a win, and Saturday's clash could involve fireworks in Lancashire.

Can I watch Burnley vs Notts Forest in the UK?

Burnley vs Notts Forest will not be shown live in the UK, due to the age-old 3pm blackout.

For those not in the stadium, you'll have to tune into the radio, wait for highlights on Match of the Day or on YouTube later on Saturday.

If you're visiting the UK from abroad, use a VPN to access the coverage you usually enjoy back home.

Watch Burnley vs Notts Forest from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services while abroad, allowing you to connect and watch as if you were back home. You'll also get better playback quality and it will do wonders for your internet security – result!

FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN you can buy.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Watch Burnley vs Notts Forest in the US

In the USA, Peacock has the live streaming rights to Burnley vs Notts Forest and you can watch the game live by following the details down below.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock Roughly half of all Premier League games are live streamed on Peacock, where plans start from $10.99 a month or $109.99 a year. You can go ad-free for $16.99 a month / $169.999 a year.

How to watch Burnley vs Notts Forest in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Burnley vs Notts Forest through Stan Sport, who have all the right for top-flight games in England this season.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Want every single Premier League live stream in one place, plus the Champions League? At AU$32 per month, Stan Sport is a steal for football fans down under. Just add the Stan Sport package to the base Stan plan and you'll be streaming the action within minutes.

Burnley vs Notts Forest: Premier League preview

Burnley have just one win under their belt for this season, and Scott Parker will feel hard done by not having earned at least one point against Liverpool last weekend.

The Clarets resolutely held out against Arne Slot's side, only for a late penalty to be awarded against them, in which ever-present forward Salah slotted away with ease.

Conceding against Liverpool also means they became the first team in Premier League history to lose back-to-back games after conceding a penalty goal in the 90th minute or later in both defeats.

In terms of injuries, Jacob Bruun Larsen, Connor Roberts, Jordan Beyer and Zeki Amdouni are all out, whilst Lesley Ugochukwu is suspended.

Postecoglou has now lost both of his first two games in charge at The City Ground, with pressure already mounting on the former Spurs boss.

Beaten by Arsenal and then Swansea serves as a polite reminder of be careful what you wish for, especially if your name is Evangelos Marinakis.

England stars Morgan Gibbs-White and Elliot Anderson both have more than enough quality to dictate games on their own accord, but turning things around quickly will be the aim of the game on Saturday afternoon at Turf Moor.

Burnley vs Notts Forest: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Burnley 1-3 Nottingham Forest

FourFourTwo fancies Forest to get off the mark under Postecoglou, given their plethora of stars compared to the Clarets. We are also backing Chris Wood to score against his former side, given he scored twice for Forest in their 2-1 win in Lancashire back in May 2024.