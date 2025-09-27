How to watch Nottingham Forest v Sunderland: Live streams, TV info

Watch Nottingham Forest v Sunderland today in the first of two Saturday evening kick-offs in the Premier League, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on TV coverage and live streaming globally.

Notts Forest v Sunderland key information • Date: Saturday 27 September 2025 • Kick-off time: 5:30pm BST / 12:30pm ET • Venue: The City Ground, Nottingham • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), USA Network (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Nottingham Forest are still searching for their first victory under Ange Postecoglou, after the high-profile sacking of former boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

The Tricky Trees drew 2-2 with Real Betis in the Europa League in midweek, with former Manchester United man Antony rescuing a late point for the La Liga side.

Sunderland are enjoying a spirited start to their Premier League endeavours so far and are 7th in the table after losing just once so far.

Regis Le Bris' men held FA Cup winners Crystal Palace to a 1-1 draw last weekend and will be looking to build on that display in Nottinghamshire.

Read on for all the details on how to watch Forest vs Sunderland online and on TV from anywhere.

Watch Forest v Sunderland in the UK

Notts Forest v Sunderland is the feature point of Sky Sports' football coverage on Saturday.

Kick-off is slated for 5:30pm (BST) in the UK, and Tottenham's clash with Wolves follows on in the second Saturday Night Football contest at 8:00pm.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports £35 per month will get you all Sky Sports channels live streams for the 215 Premier League games being offered. That's on a 24-month contract. For less of a commitment, you can get Sky Sports channels through NowTV for a similar monthly price but with any-time cancellation.

Watch Nottingham Forest v Sunderland in the US

In the US, USA Network has exclusive rights for Notts Forest v Sunderland. You can watch the game via your cable TV plan, or stream it online via a cord-cutter such as Sling or Fubo.

How to watch Notts Forest v Sunderland in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Notts Forest v Sunderland through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League game and Champions League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.

Can I watch Forest vs Sunderland for free?

One way you could technically watch for free is to take out a seven-day free trial with Fubo, where you can live stream USA Network. Coverage is geo-restricted but you can use a VPN if you're travelling outside the US right now.

Watch Notts Forest v Sunderland from anywhere

A good VPN won't just improve your online security, it can also make your device appear to be in another country, magically unblocking your streaming services while you're travelling overseas.

Our brainy colleagues across the office at Tom's Guide review all VPN providers, and NordVPN comes out as the best VPN in the world.

Nottingham Forest v Sunderland: Premier League preview

Forest boss Ange Postecoglou will be pleased by what he saw in Spain in midweek, despite the nature of Antony's eventual equaliser late in the contest.

Forest boasted 16 shots and were good value in their first European outing in nearly 30 years, with striker Igor Jesus scoring twice.

The Brazilian will be full of confidence heading into this one, especially given doubts surrounding Chris Wood and just how he fits into this current system at The City Ground.

Sunderland are in inspired form and have eight points from their opening five games so far this season.

The Black Cats will be without Habib Diarra (groin) and he is joined in the treatment room by Romaine Mundle (hamstring), Dennis Cirkin (wrist), Aji Alese (shoulder) and Leo Hjelde (Achilles).

Manager Le Bris was also sent off at Selhurst Park last weekend, so he will begin his three-match suspension for this clash.

With Diarra missing, Chris Rigg or Enzo Le Fee could step in for Sunderland, as they look to continue their impressive start.

Notts Forest v Sunderland: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Nottingham Forest 1-2 Sunderland

Sunderland have been impressive so far this season, and FourFourTwo are backing the Black Cats to pick up another win against a shaky-looking Forest side under Postecoglou.