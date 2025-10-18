How to watch Burnley v Leeds: Live streams, TV info, preview for Premier League clash

Watch Burnley v Leeds United as two of the Premier League's newly-promoted sides go head-to-head at Turf Moor today, with all the information on live streaming right here.

Burnley v Leeds United: Key information • Date: Saturday 18 October 2025 • Kick-off time: 3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET • Venue: Turf Moor, Burnley • TV & Streaming: Peacock (US) | Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

It's not been an easy start to the Premier League season for Burnley and Scott Parker, with the Clarets currently occupying the division's final relegation place.

Leeds United have equally found it as difficult, winning just one more game than Saturday's opponents.

Both sides will be desperate for a vital three points at Turf Moof, with Burnley picking up four points from their two Championship meetings last season.

FourFourTwo has all the information on live streams and TV channels so you can watch Burnley vs Leeds United online, on TV, and wherever you are.

Can I watch Burnley v Leeds United in the UK?

Burnley v Leeds United is not being televised in the UK. The game is being played on Saturday at 3pm, a time when football matches cannot legally be broadcast in the UK. This is known as the '3pm 'blackout''.

The irony is that you can watch the game in pretty much every country other than the one in which it's being played. If you're visiting the UK, you can use NordVPN to access your usual coverage.

Watch Burnley v Leeds United in the US

Burnley v Leeds United will be streamed live in the USA on Peacock.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock Peacock has had a price rise ahead of the new season, but with half of all Premier League games streaming live, it's still a decent investment for soccer fans, with plenty of content beyond that, too. $10.99 is the new monthly starting price.

How to watch Burnley v Leeds United in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Burnley v Leeds United through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Want every single Premier League live stream in one place, plus the Champions League? At AU$32 per month, Stan Sport is a steal for football fans down under. Just add the Stan Sport package to the base Stan plan and you'll be streaming the action within minutes.

Watch Burnley v Leeds United from anywhere

If you’re outside your home country, you'll probably find your streaming services are geo-restricted and therefore don't work, but fortunately assistance is on hand.

A VPN, or Virtual Private Network, is a handy piece of software that can change your IP address to make your device appear as if it's back home. Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to access your streaming services from abroad. It's great for watching football on the move, and you have the added benefit of VPNs being great for your internet privacy and security.

Our expert colleagues at TechRadar test hundreds of VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN on the market right now.

OFFER: Up to 77% off NordVPN + 3 months FREE FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

Burnley v Leeds United: Premier League preview

Burnley have been in dire form since returning to the Premier League, winning just one game against Sunderland, which came back in August.

The Clarets did hold Nottingham Forest to a 1-1 draw, too, but their away form is something of a concern, having lost every fixture that they have been involved in so far.

Parker's side are now without a win in five top-flight fixtures and most recently suffered a 2-1 loss at Aston Villa prior to the recent international break.

Leeds have enjoyed a tad more success under Daniel Farke this season, posting wins against Everton and Wolves.

It's 8 points after 7 games, and spirits are high given recent performances, but most recently lost 2-1 at home to Tottenham before the international break.

The Whites are heading into a tricky period and are set to play on the road in three of their next four league fixtures.

After beating Wolves 3-1 in September, Leeds are looking to secure consecutive Premier League away victories for the first time since April 2022, and it would be quite the statement should they beat Burnley on Saturday.

Burnley v Leeds United: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Burnley 2-0 Leeds United

The Clarets know their home form has to be spot on, and we fancy them to register another victory at Turf Moor.