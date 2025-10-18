Watch Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea: TV coverage, Live streams, preview, for Premier League lunchtime kick-off

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea as Enzo Maresca takes an enforced back seat at the City Ground on Saturday, with all the broadcast information right here in this guide.

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea key information • Date: Saturday, 18 October 2025 • Kick-off time: 12:30pm BST / 7:30am ET • Venue: City Ground, Nottingham • TV & Streaming: TNT Sports / Discovery+ (UK), USA Network (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Maresca's elation after Chelsea's stoppage-time winner against Liverpool earned him a touchline ban but he'll fancy his team getting the better of a Forest team without a win since opening day.

Postecoglou was under intense pressure the moment he replaced Nuno Espirito Santo at the City Ground barely a month ago and is odds-on to be the next Premier League manager sacked.

FourFourTwo has all the information on live streams and TV channels so you can watch Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea online, on TV, wherever you are.

Can I watch Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea in the UK?

Chelsea's visit to Forest is this weekend's Saturday lunchtime kick-off in the Premier League.

This broadcast slot belongs to TNT Sports and the match will be shown live in the UK on TNT Sports 1 and via the Discovery+ streaming platform.

Coverage will be live from the City Ground from 11:00am (UK).

Watch the Premier League on TNT Sports and Discovery+ You can either get TNT Sports on your TV, in a traditional TV package deal – prices vary by provider – or you can stream all the channels through Discovery+, which costs £30.99 a month, and includes Champions League football.

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea in the US

In the USA, Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea will be broadcast by cable TV channel USA Network.

Sling doesn't have its own streaming service, so to watch online you'll need a cord-cutter, such as Sling or Fubo.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport New name, same old mega-deal you got with Optus Sport, including every single Premier League and Champions League game. It's a slight price increase but at AU$32 (Stan Sport package on top of base Stan plan), fans in Oz still have it very good indeed!

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea from anywhere

A good VPN is your ticket to the game, even when you’re abroad.

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions that prevent you from watching your usual subscription services from another country. A Virtual Private Network helps you get around this problem by changing your IP address, making your laptop, tablet or smartphone appear to be in a different country. That means you can watch your usual streams, even when you’re a long way from home.

The tech experts at Tom's Guide review a lot of VPNs and right now they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN you can buy. And the good news is that NordVPN are currently offering an amazing deal on the service...

OFFER: Up to 77% off NordVPN + 3 months FREE With super-fast connections, multi-device support, and compatibility with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon, and more, there's a reason why NordVPN is considered the best VPN for streaming. There's a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support, and it's currently on offer at a huge discount – that's a win!

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea: Premier League preview

The Premier League creaks back into action after the October international break with a clash between the division's two-time European champions.

Nottingham Forest are off the pace in 2025-26. Having already parted ways with Nuno, they're winless under his successor and Postecoglou already needs a major turnaround in fortunes to avoid the same fate.

They're looking to avoid a third consecutive league defeat while Chelsea will be confident of a second win on the spin.

The Blues are dealing with a significant injury list. Liam Delap and Levi Colwill are long-term absentees but Maresca might be able to welcome some players back with the international break now in the rear-view mirror.

Maresca himself will be enjoying the game from a different vantage point than usual. The Chelsea manager is to serve a touchline ban for his celebrations after Estevao's late winner against Liverpool.

Forest were unbeaten against Chelsea in their first three meetings after returning to the Premier League but haven't won this fixture at home since January 1997, when Stuart Pearce and Chris Bart-Williams scored the goals in the third round of the FA Cup.

Colwill scored the only goal of the final game of last season, a match that ended with Chelsea in the Champions League and Forest, initially, in the Conference League.

Chelsea are big favourites but Postecoglou could do with upsetting the odds on home soil with Forest having drawn three and lost three of the last six in the Premier League. Their only home points so far came from a win against Brentford in the first game of the season.

In contrast to last season, Forest are suffering at both ends of the pitch. They haven't scored more than once in a match since that Brentford victory and they're yet to keep a clean sheet this season.

Only Manchester City and Liverpool have scored more goals than Chelsea. The Blues might be classed as a little leaky so far but they've had enough in attack to overcome that, by and large.

The exceptions were back-to-back losses against Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion, results quickly placed in their rightful context by the last-gasp win against the champions.

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Nottingham Forest 0-2 Chelsea

Back-to-back Premier League wins for the Blues and another reason for Postecoglou to expect a knock on his office door.