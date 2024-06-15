Slovenia vs Denmark live stream: How to watch Euro 2024 for free

Looking for a Slovenia vs Denmark live stream? We've got you covered. Slovenia vs Denmark is free on ITV1/ITVX in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 free from anywhere.

Euro 2024 represents Slovenia's second appearance in tournament history as an independent nation, some 24 years on from their first. Matjaz Kek's side finished level on points with today's opponents in qualifying, with 20-year-old RB Leipzig hitman Benjamin Sesko scoring five to take his tally to 11 in his first 28 caps. What they lack in major tournament experience, they make up for in gritty determination.

Denmark were the darlings of Euro 2020, surging into the semi-finals by channelling Christian Eriksen's on-field collapse in their opening game against Finland for their best tournament finish since lifting the Henri Delaunay trophy in 1992 as the biggest of underdogs. Two defeats, one draw and one goal at the 2022 World Cup was a meagre return but Kasper Hjulmand's side improved in qualifying and arrive in Germany on the back of three wins in a row, all against Scandinavian opponents.

Kick-off is at 5pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch Euro 2024 wherever you are.

Slovenia vs Denmark kick-off and TV channel

Slovenia vs Denmark kick-off is at 5pm BST on Sunday 16 June in the UK. The game is free to watch on ITV1/ITVX.

In the US, kick-off time is 12pm ET / 9am PT. The match will be shown on FS1 in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

You can take a look at all the Euro 2024 kick-off times and the full Euro 2024 fixture schedule here.

How to watch Slovenia vs Denmark for FREE in the UK

Use a VPN to watch FREE from anywhere

Slovenia vs Denmark is free on ITVX for viewers in the UK. Travelling outside the UK? No problem. If you're abroad and want to tune into ITVX as normal, you can use a VPN so that you don't get blocked by the broadcaster.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

Referee

Sandro Schärer of Switzerland will be the referee for Slovenia vs Denmark. You can find out more about the Euro 2024 referees here.

Stadium

Slovenia vs Denmark will be played at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Stuttgart. Take a look at all of the Euro 2024 stadiums and see how it ranks.

International Euro 2024 TV rights

What channel is Euro 2024 on?

UK

All of the games are free to view in the UK, either on the BBC or ITV.

USA

In the USA, you can watch most Euro 2024 live streams on Fox – games will be shown on the Fox or FS1 cable channels. Do bear in mind, however, that five group games are also exclusive to ViX and FuboTV.

If you don't have cable, you can use services such as Sling and FuboTV to get the Fox channels.

Sling Blue ($20.00 first month)

FuboTV (7-day free trial)

Canada

Bell Media and TVA Sports has the rights to Euro 2024 in Canada.

TVA Sports ($17.99/mon or $179.99/year)

Australia

Optus Sport will show all Euro 2024 games in Australia.

New Zealand

In New Zealand, you can watch all Euro 2024 games for free on TVNZ and the TVNZ Plus streaming service.