Slovenia vs Serbia live stream: How to watch Euro 2024 for free

Two of England's group C rivals face off in Munich.

Slovenia vs Serbia: Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic running during his side's defeat to England at Euro 2024.
Serbia will look to Aleksandar Mitrović to put the ball in the net (Image credit: Michael Regan - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)
Looking for a Slovenia vs Serbia live stream? We've got you covered. Slovenia vs Serbia is free on ITV1/ITVX in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 free from anywhere.

Slovenia vs Serbia live stream

Date: Thursday, June 20
Kick-off: 2pm BST / 9am ET / 6am PT
You can watch a Slovenia vs Serbia live stream for free on the ITVX streaming service (with a valid TV Licence). The match is also free-to-air on ITV1 at 2pm on Thursday, June 20. Coverage starts at 1pm.

Travelling outside the UK? Don't worry – as we explain below, you can watch it live or on-demand with the help of a VPN

