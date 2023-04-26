Southampton vs Bournemouth live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Southampton vs Bournemouth live stream and match preview, Thursday 27 April, 7.45pm BST

Southampton vs Bournemouth live stream and match preview

Looking for a Southampton vs Bournemouth live stream? We've got you covered. Southampton vs Bournemouth is being shown in the UK by BT Sport. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Southampton (opens in new tab) will be looking to boost their survival chances by beating Bournemouth (opens in new tab) on Thursday.

The Saints picked up a hard-earned point last time out, drawing 3-3 with Arsenal (opens in new tab) at the Emirates Stadium.

Bournemouth are not out of the woods yet despite a five-point advantage over the bottom three at the time of writing.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Southampton will be without Che Adams, Mohamed Salisu, Juan Larios and Tino Livramento, but Jan Bednarek should be available.

Bournemouth will be unable to call upon the services of Ryan Fredericks and Junior Stanislas for this trip along the south coast.

Form

Southampton upset the odds to draw with Arsenal last time out, but they have not won any of their last seven encounters.

Bournemouth were thrashed 4-0 by West Ham (opens in new tab) at the weekend, before which they had won three of their previous four games.

Referee

Darren England will be the referee for Southampton vs Bournemouth.

Stadium

Southampton vs Bournemouth will be played at the 32,384-capacity St Mary's in Southampton.

Kick-off and channel

Southampton vs Bournemouth kick-off is at 7.45pm BST on Thursday 27 April in the UK. The game is being shown on BT Sport (opens in new tab).

In the US, kick-off time is 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Premier League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Premier League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.