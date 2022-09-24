Spain vs Switzerland live stream and match preview, Saturday September 24, 7.45pm

Looking for a Spain vs Switzerland live stream? You're in the right place – FourFourTwo has all the info you need.

Spain can take a big step towards the Nations League finals by beating rock-bottom Switzerland on Saturday.

La Roja, who finished as runners-up to France last year, are a point ahead of Portugal on top of Group A2 with two games remaining.

The Swiss, meanwhile, are fighting for their lives after picking up three points from their first four games, one less than third-placed Czech Republic.

A mouth-watering clash between Iberian neighbours Spain and Portugal is next up, so Luis Enrique will want to ensure his side are still top of the pile going into that game.

Spain are on a good run of form; their 2-1 defeat to France in the Nations League final last October was their last loss, and since then they’ve won six and drawn two.

The Spaniards earned a 1-0 win in this fixture in June thanks to a Pablo Sarabia goal.

Switzerland finally ended a shocking run of four defeats and one draw in five games by beating Portugal 1-0 in their last outing.

Both these sides will be hoping to find form this month, with World Cup 2022 (opens in new tab) just around the corner.

Enrique has had to deal with a few fitness problems in selecting his Spain squad (opens in new tab) this month; Aymeric Laporte, Mikel Oyarzabal, Ansu Fati and Thiago Alcantara miss out.

He has offered chances to uncapped strikers Borja Iglesias and Nico Williams, but there was no space for veteran defender Sergio Ramos.

The Switzerland squad (opens in new tab) includes regulars like Xherdan Shaqiri, Haris Seferovic and Granit Xhaka.

But Salzburg’s Noah Okafor missed out, while there are some doubts around the fitness of Ricardo Rodriguez.

Form

Spain: WWDDW

Switzerland: WLLLD

Referee

France's Clement Turpin will be the referee for Spain vs Switzerland.

Stadium

Spain vs Switzerland is being played at La Romareda in Zaragoza.

Other games

Czech Republic face Portugal at the same time on Saturday.

Next up, Spain travel to Portugal and Switzerland host the Czechs on Tuesday 27 September, both 7.45pm kick-offs.

Kick-off and channel

Kick-off is at 7.45pm BST on Saturday September 24 and it is being shown on BoxNation the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

