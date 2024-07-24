Spain women 2024 Olympics squad: Montserrat Tome's full team competing in football at the Paris Games

The Spain women 2024 Olympics squad is competing in their first ever Games - but will want nothing less than success

Spain women Olympics 2024 squad Spain's players pose prior the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 group A qualifying round day 2 football match between Spain and Czech Republic at El Plantio stadium, in Burgos on April 9, 2024. (Photo by CESAR MANSO / AFP) (Photo by CESAR MANSO/AFP via Getty Images)
The Spain women Olympics 2024 squad will want to secure even more success in France, with gold on their mind at the Games.

Despite off-field controversies, Spain have been hugely successful in the past 12 months - after lifting the World Cup 2023 trophy, they went onto win the Nations League a few months later. That was in the midst of a squad dispute with former manager Jorge Vilda, with 15 players having boycotted the national team due to his tactical style and treatment of players.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
No.PlayerPosition
1Misa RodriguezGK
2Ona BatlleDF
3Teresa AbelleiraMF
4Irene ParedesDF
5Oihane HernandezDF
6Aitana BonmatiMF
7Athenea del CastilloMF
8Mariona CaldenteyFW
9Salma ParallueloFW
10Jennifer HermosoFW
11Alexia PutellasMF
12Patricia GuijarroMF
13Cata CollGK
14Laia AleixandriDF
15Eva NavarroFW
16Laia CodinaDF
17Lucia GarciaFW
18Olga CarmonaDF

