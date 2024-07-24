Spain women 2024 Olympics squad: Montserrat Tome's full team competing in football at the Paris Games

The Spain women Olympics 2024 squad will want to secure even more success in France, with gold on their mind at the Games.

Despite off-field controversies, Spain have been hugely successful in the past 12 months - after lifting the World Cup 2023 trophy, they went onto win the Nations League a few months later. That was in the midst of a squad dispute with former manager Jorge Vilda, with 15 players having boycotted the national team due to his tactical style and treatment of players.

The Spanish FA continued to support Vilda, but he was eventually dismissed after winning the World Cup by acting president Pedro Rocha - who replaced Luis Rubiales, suspended for kissing Jennifer Hermoso in the trophy celebrations.

Montserrat Tome (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, Vilda's assistant, Montserrat Tome, has taken over as the team's manager, and the former Barcelona midfielder has continued the nation's successes with victory in the Nations League final against France. Spain are in great form, too, having won five of their six Euro 2025 qualifiers.

Comprised largely of the same team which won the World Cup last August, the Spain women Olympics 2024 squad is extremely strong. Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmati is joined by two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas, who returns to the side after missing last summer's 2023 World Cup through injury.

Hermoso, who scored the winner in the final against England, is still going at 34, while Alba Redondo is the only player from Spain's starting XI in that final not included in the squad this time around - proving they're in with a strong chance of having the gold medal wrapped around their neck.

While they've never competed in the Olympics before, Spain will be confident. They face Japan, Nigeria and Brazil in the group stages - beat them, and belief will be sky high.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Spain women 2024 Olympics squad

Spain women 2024 Olympics squad: 18-player team

GK: Misa Rodríguez (Real Madrid)

GK: Cata Coll (Barcelona)

DF: Ona Batlle (Barcelona)

DF: Irene Paredes (Barcelona)

DF: Oihane Hernández (Real Madrid)

DF: Laia Aleixandri (Manchester City)

DF: Laia Codina (Arsenal)

DF: Olga Carmona (Real Madrid)

MF: Teresa Abelleira (Real Madrid)

MF: Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona)

MF: Athenea del Castillo (Real Madrid)

MF: Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

MF: Patricia Guijarro (Barcelona)

FW: Mariona Caldentey (Arsenal)

FW: Salma Paralluelo (Barcelona)

FW: Jennifer Hermoso (Tigres UANL)

FW: Eva Navarro (Real Madrid)

FW: Lucía García (Monterrey)

Hermoso, Abelleira and Carmona (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spain women 2024 Olympics squad numbers

Swipe to scroll horizontally No. Player Position 1 Misa Rodriguez GK 2 Ona Batlle DF 3 Teresa Abelleira MF 4 Irene Paredes DF 5 Oihane Hernandez DF 6 Aitana Bonmati MF 7 Athenea del Castillo MF 8 Mariona Caldentey FW 9 Salma Paralluelo FW 10 Jennifer Hermoso FW 11 Alexia Putellas MF 12 Patricia Guijarro MF 13 Cata Coll GK 14 Laia Aleixandri DF 15 Eva Navarro FW 16 Laia Codina DF 17 Lucia Garcia FW 18 Olga Carmona DF

Spain women 2024 Olympics fixtures and results

July 25: Spain v Japan, Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes, France

July 28: Spain v Nigeria, Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes, France

July 31: Brazil v Spain, Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux, France

Aitana Bonmati (Image credit: Getty Images)

More Olympics squads

The United States team is looking to win their fifth gold medal in just eight Olympic Games, and they've got a strong squad to take to France.

France are this summer's hosts the hopes of a nation resting on their shoulders - can they go all the way?

Brazil, meanwhile, are being led by Marta as they target their first Olympic gold medal.