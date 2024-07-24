United States women 2024 Olympics squad: Emma Hayes' full team competing in football at the Paris Games

The United States women Olympics 2024 squad is targeting gold in France this summer, after a tumultous few years.

It's all change for the USWNT, too, with Emma Hayes in charge of the team for her first tournament. After winning seven league titles and seven domestic trophies during her 12 years at Chelsea, the Englishwoman steps into her first role in international management - and there's plenty of pressure on her to deliver.

After the USA's most-recent permanent manager, Vlatko Andonovski, failed to progress past the last 16 at the 2023 World Cup, Hayes comes in looking to get them back to winning ways. Her first four games have gone well, too, winning three and drawing once in friendlies in preparation for the Olympics.

Hayes has made a huge decision in leaving out Alex Morgan of her 18-player squad for the Games, though, which will be the first major tournament for the United States without Morgan since the 2008 Olympics.

Still, there's plenty of experience in the United States women Olympics 2024 squad, with midfielders Lindsey Horan and Rose Lavelle joined by forward Crystal Dunn and goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher on more than 100 caps for the national team. Unlike men's football at the Olympics, women's teams don't have a cap on the age of players or their experience levels.

This should stand the United States in good stead, especially as they look to get back to winning ways in France this summer. Since women's football was introduced at the Olympic since 1996, the United States have won four of the seven tournaments, as well as picking up a silver and bronze medal on separate occasions.

In France, they will face a difficult group stage, however, with Zambia, Germany and Australia awaiting them. There are just three groups, so two of the three teams finishing in third place will progress to the quarter-finals.

United States 2024 Olympics squad

United States women 2024 Olympics squad: The final 18-player team

GK: Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

GK: Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage)

DF: Emily Fox (Arsenal)

DF: Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave)

DF: Casey Krueger (Washington Spirit)

DF: Tierna Davidson (NJ/NY Gotham)

DF: Jenna Nighswonger (NJ/NY Gotham)

DF: Emily Sonnett (NJ/NY Gotham)

MF: Korbin Albert (Paris Saint-Germain)

MF: Lindsey Horan (Lyon)

MF: Rose Lavelle (NJ/NY Gotham)

MF: Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns)

FW: Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit)

FW: Crystal Dunn (NJ/NY Gotham)

FW: Lynn Williams (NJ/NY Gotham)

FW: Mallory Swanson (Chicago Red Stars)

FW: Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns)

FW: Jaedyn Shaw (San Diego Wave)

United States women 2024 Olympics squad numbers

Swipe to scroll horizontally No. Player Position 1 Alyssa Naeher GK 2 Emily Fox DF 3 Korbin Albert MF 4 Naomi Girma DF 5 Trinity Rodman FW 6 Casey Krueger DF 7 Crystal Dunn FW 8 Lynn Williams FW 9 Mallory Swanson FW 10 Lindsey Horan MF 11 Sophia Smith FW 12 Tierna Davidson DF 13 Jenna Nighswonger DF 14 Emily Sonnett DF 15 Jaedyn Shaw FW 16 Rose Lavelle MF 17 Sam Coffey MF 18 Casey Murphy GK

United States women 2024 Olympics fixtures and results

July 25: United States v Zambia, Stade de Nice, Nice, France

July 28: United States v Germany, Stade de Marseille, Marseille, France

July 31: Australia v United States, Stade de Marseille, Marseille, France

