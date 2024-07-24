United States women 2024 Olympics squad: Emma Hayes' full team competing in football at the Paris Games

The United States women 2024 Olympics squad will expect nothing less than glory this summer

United States women Olympics 2024 squad The United States team poses for a photo after playing Costa Rica at Audi Field on July 16, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brad Smith/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
The United States women Olympics 2024 squad is targeting gold in France this summer, after a tumultous few years. 

It's all change for the USWNT, too, with Emma Hayes in charge of the team for her first tournament. After winning seven league titles and seven domestic trophies during her 12 years at Chelsea, the Englishwoman steps into her first role in international management - and there's plenty of pressure on her to deliver.

1Alyssa NaeherGK
2Emily FoxDF
3Korbin AlbertMF
4Naomi GirmaDF
5Trinity RodmanFW
6Casey KruegerDF
7Crystal DunnFW
8Lynn WilliamsFW
9Mallory SwansonFW
10Lindsey HoranMF
11Sophia SmithFW
12Tierna DavidsonDF
13Jenna NighswongerDF
14Emily SonnettDF
15Jaedyn ShawFW
16Rose LavelleMF
17Sam CoffeyMF
18Casey MurphyGK

