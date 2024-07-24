France women 2024 Olympics squad: Herve Renard's full team competing in football at the Paris Games

The France women Olympics 2024 squad is aiming for glory on home soil this summer with an experinced team.

Managed by Herve Renard, the man who led Saudi Arabia at the 2022 Men's World Cup having already won AFCON with Zambia and Ivory Coast, France are in safe hands for the Olympics.

Renard took over as manager in March 2023, with results having been promising under his leadership. A penalty shootout loss to Australia at the 2023 World Cup wasn't how France would've wanted things to go, but reaching the final of the Nations League earlier this year is a sign of how things could go this summer.

While France ultimately lost that game against Spain, they've some talented individuals and experienced members of their Olympics 2024 squad to guide them on home soil. Captain Wendie Renard is still going strong, while striker Eugenie Le Sommer, with 92 goals from 192 caps, is also there.

France have competed in just two Olympics Games prior to this summer - in 2012, where they finished fourth, and 2016, when they were knocked out in the quarter-finals. A medal, which will be by no means easy, is the minimum expectation.

With Colombia, Canada and New Zealand in their group, the France women Olympics 2024 squad will only care about reaching the knockout stages first of all before their even begin to worry about a top-three finish.

France women 2024 Olympics squad

France women 2024 Olympics squad: 18-player team

GK: Constance Picaud (Fleury)

GK: Pauline Peyraud-Magnin (Juventus)

DF: Maëlle Lakrar (Real Madrid)

DF: Wendie Renard (Lyon)

DF: Estelle Cascarino (Juventus)

DF: Élisa De Almeida (Paris Saint-Germain)

DF: Sakina Karchaoui (Paris Saint-Germain)

DF: Selma Bacha (Lyon)

DF: Griedge Mbock Bathy (Paris Saint-Germain)

MF: Amandine Henry (Utah Royals)

MF: Grace Geyoro (Paris Saint-Germain)

MF: Sandie Toletti (Real Madrid)

MF: Kenza Dali (Aston Villa)

FW: Eugénie Le Sommer (Lyon)

FW: Delphine Cascarino (Lyon)

FW: Kadidiatou Diani (Lyon)

FW: Marie-Antoinette Katoto (Paris Saint-Germain)

FW: Sandy Baltimore (Chelsea)

Spain women 2024 Olympics squad numbers

Swipe to scroll horizontally No. Player Position 1 Constance Picaud GK 2 Maelle Lakrar DF 3 Wendie Renard DF 4 Estelle Cascarino DF 5 Elisa De Almeida DF 6 Amandie Henry MF 7 Sakrina Karchaoui DF 8 Grace Geyoro MF 9 Eugenie Le Sommer FW 10 Delphine Cascarino FW 11 Kadidiatou Diani FW 12 Marie-Antoinette Katoto FW 13 Selma Bacha DF 14 Sandie Toletti MF 15 Kenza Dali MF 16 Pauline Peyraud GK 17 Sandy Baltimore FW 18 Griedge Mbock Bathy DF

Spain women 2024 Olympics fixtures and results

July 25: France v Colombia, Stade de Lyon, Décines-Charpieu, France

July 28: France v Canada, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Étienne, France

July 31: New Zealand v France, Stade de Lyon, Décines-Charpieu, France

