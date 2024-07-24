France women 2024 Olympics squad: Herve Renard's full team competing in football at the Paris Games
The France women 2024 Olympics squad has huge expectations on them as they head into their home tournament
The France women Olympics 2024 squad is aiming for glory on home soil this summer with an experinced team.
Managed by Herve Renard, the man who led Saudi Arabia at the 2022 Men's World Cup having already won AFCON with Zambia and Ivory Coast, France are in safe hands for the Olympics.
Renard took over as manager in March 2023, with results having been promising under his leadership. A penalty shootout loss to Australia at the 2023 World Cup wasn't how France would've wanted things to go, but reaching the final of the Nations League earlier this year is a sign of how things could go this summer.
While France ultimately lost that game against Spain, they've some talented individuals and experienced members of their Olympics 2024 squad to guide them on home soil. Captain Wendie Renard is still going strong, while striker Eugenie Le Sommer, with 92 goals from 192 caps, is also there.
France have competed in just two Olympics Games prior to this summer - in 2012, where they finished fourth, and 2016, when they were knocked out in the quarter-finals. A medal, which will be by no means easy, is the minimum expectation.
With Colombia, Canada and New Zealand in their group, the France women Olympics 2024 squad will only care about reaching the knockout stages first of all before their even begin to worry about a top-three finish.
France women 2024 Olympics squad
France women 2024 Olympics squad: 18-player team
- GK: Constance Picaud (Fleury)
- GK: Pauline Peyraud-Magnin (Juventus)
- DF: Maëlle Lakrar (Real Madrid)
- DF: Wendie Renard (Lyon)
- DF: Estelle Cascarino (Juventus)
- DF: Élisa De Almeida (Paris Saint-Germain)
- DF: Sakina Karchaoui (Paris Saint-Germain)
- DF: Selma Bacha (Lyon)
- DF: Griedge Mbock Bathy (Paris Saint-Germain)
- MF: Amandine Henry (Utah Royals)
- MF: Grace Geyoro (Paris Saint-Germain)
- MF: Sandie Toletti (Real Madrid)
- MF: Kenza Dali (Aston Villa)
- FW: Eugénie Le Sommer (Lyon)
- FW: Delphine Cascarino (Lyon)
- FW: Kadidiatou Diani (Lyon)
- FW: Marie-Antoinette Katoto (Paris Saint-Germain)
- FW: Sandy Baltimore (Chelsea)
Spain women 2024 Olympics squad numbers
|No.
|Player
|Position
|1
|Constance Picaud
|GK
|2
|Maelle Lakrar
|DF
|3
|Wendie Renard
|DF
|4
|Estelle Cascarino
|DF
|5
|Elisa De Almeida
|DF
|6
|Amandie Henry
|MF
|7
|Sakrina Karchaoui
|DF
|8
|Grace Geyoro
|MF
|9
|Eugenie Le Sommer
|FW
|10
|Delphine Cascarino
|FW
|11
|Kadidiatou Diani
|FW
|12
|Marie-Antoinette Katoto
|FW
|13
|Selma Bacha
|DF
|14
|Sandie Toletti
|MF
|15
|Kenza Dali
|MF
|16
|Pauline Peyraud
|GK
|17
|Sandy Baltimore
|FW
|18
|Griedge Mbock Bathy
|DF
Spain women 2024 Olympics fixtures and results
July 25: France v Colombia, Stade de Lyon, Décines-Charpieu, France
July 28: France v Canada, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Étienne, France
July 31: New Zealand v France, Stade de Lyon, Décines-Charpieu, France
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
More Olympics squads
The United States team is looking to win their fifth gold medal in just eight Olympic Games, and they've got a strong squad to take to France.
Spain are looking to follow up their World Cup and Nations League victories with another tournament triumph - this time on French soil.
Brazil, meanwhile, are being led by Marta as they target their first Olympic gold medal.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future.