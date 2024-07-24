France women 2024 Olympics squad: Herve Renard's full team competing in football at the Paris Games

The France women 2024 Olympics squad has huge expectations on them as they head into their home tournament

France women Olympics 2024 squad The French team pose for a team photograph before kick-off. (Back row, left to right), Estelle Cascarino #4, Amandine Henry #6, Lea Le Garrec #10, Maelle Lakrar #2, Thiniba Samoura #12, Solene Durand #1. (Front row, left to right), Sandy Baltimore #17, Vicki Becho #23, Selma Bacha #13, Eve Perisset #22, Julie Dufour #18 during the Republic of Ireland V France, UEFA Womens Euro Qualifier at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on July 16th, 2024 in Cork, Ireland. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
The France women Olympics 2024 squad is aiming for glory on home soil this summer with an experinced team.

Managed by Herve Renard, the man who led Saudi Arabia at the 2022 Men's World Cup having already won AFCON with Zambia and Ivory Coast, France are in safe hands for the Olympics.

No.PlayerPosition
1Constance PicaudGK
2Maelle LakrarDF
3Wendie RenardDF
4Estelle CascarinoDF
5Elisa De AlmeidaDF
6Amandie HenryMF
7Sakrina KarchaouiDF
8Grace GeyoroMF
9Eugenie Le SommerFW
10Delphine CascarinoFW
11Kadidiatou DianiFW
12Marie-Antoinette KatotoFW
13Selma BachaDF
14Sandie TolettiMF
15Kenza DaliMF
16Pauline PeyraudGK
17Sandy BaltimoreFW
18Griedge Mbock BathyDF

